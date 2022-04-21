Spaulding Ridge Named DocuSign Strategic System Integrator Partner of the Year; Recognized as a Trusted Global Agreement Cloud Advisor

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has been recognized as DocuSign's Strategic SI Partner of the Year for both North America and APAC. The firm has been a Platinum DocuSign Partner, the highest level of partnership, since 2020 and has served more than 250 organizations globally.

(PRNewsfoto/Spaulding Ridge, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to earn Partner of the Year for both North America and APAC from DocuSign," says John Beringer, Spaulding Ridge Partner. "We have developed an innovative team to take on complex DocuSign deployments for our global enterprise clients with a key focus on Fortune 500 organizations. In doing this, we have had the pleasure of helping hundreds of companies improve their operational efficiencies while simultaneously reducing risk. We take pride in the success of our clients and being recognized for it is truly humbling."

The entire firm has been experiencing exponential growth, increasing its headcount by more than 350 employees in 2021 in response to meeting global market demand. With more than 80 DocuSign experts globally, the firm is a trusted Agreement Cloud advisor to global enterprise clients striving for operational excellence through digital transaction management.

"Despite the pandemic and our continued hypergrowth, our teams haven't missed a step. Earning North America and APAC Strategic SI Partner of the Year from DocuSign highlights the resiliency and pride we take in every client that trusts us with their most difficult challenges," says Jay Laabs, Spaulding Ridge CEO. "We're proud to not only be a DocuSign Platinum Partner, but also to be innovators with much on the horizon for this excellent technology."

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is an award-winning cloud advisory and implementation firm, deploying Best-in-Cloud solutions on a global scale. They enable organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spaulding Ridge, LLC