B. Riley Financial to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on April 28, 2022

B. Riley Financial to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on April 28, 2022

Investor call scheduled on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced it will hold an investor call to discuss results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific).

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial) (PRNewswire)

B. Riley will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release shortly after market close and prior to the call.

Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period.

Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Call Details Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) Toll Free: 1-855-327-6837 International: 1-412-317-6026

Replay Details (expires Thursday, May 5, 2022) Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 Replay Pin:

10018742

For more information, visit our investor relations website at https://ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts



Investors Mike Frank ir@brileyfin.com (212) 409-2424 Media Jo Anne McCusker / Scott Cianciulli press@brileyfin.com (212) 739-6753

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B. Riley Financial