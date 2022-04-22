Barrette Outdoor Living® Partners with the EPA's SmartWay® Program

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with the company's sustainability efforts, Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc. is proud to announce that it recently partnered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) SmartWay program.

Launched in 2004, the SmartWay program helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiency. SmartWay is widely recognized for its leadership in moving goods using less fuel, more efficiently, with a reduced environmental footprint.

Barrette Outdoor Living is registered as a SmartWay Shipper while both Barrette Logistics and Boyle Transportation (a New Jersey-based freight carrier owned by Barrette Outdoor Living) are registered as SmartWay Carriers.

"We are honored to be a SmartWay Transport Partner," said Steven Daugherty, Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Barrette Outdoor Living. "We have long been committed to investing in the transportation we rely on to lessen the impact our services have on the environment — our SmartWay partnership now solidifies that commitment."

As a SmartWay Shipper, Barrette Outdoor Living reinforces its dedication to reduce the environmental impact of freight transportation — further demonstrating the company's corporate social responsibility. The SmartWay program supplies metrics and data that assist the company in making more informed decisions when assessing its carbon footprint.

As SmartWay Carriers, Barrette Logistics and Boyle Transportation can tap into industry expertise and best practices with access to the EPA's performance tools — considered to be the "gold standard" of fuel efficiency and emissions accounting.

"Our commitment to transportation efficiency is just one example of how seriously Barrette Outdoor Living takes its responsibility to the environment," said Jean desAutels, CEO at Barrette Outdoor Living. "This is also evident in the products we produce and in the sustainability practices we follow at all our locations."

About Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.®:

Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to bring their personal outdoor space to life — however they envision it — by providing fencing, railing, decking and complementary outdoor products that beckon people to embrace their Outside SideTM. Barrette Outdoor Living is proud to be an American manufacturer, with 14 locations throughout North America that provide outdoor products sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. Featuring 70 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and rigorous testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered, designed for flexibility and ease of installation. For more information, visit barretteoutdoorliving.com

