Field & Main Bank Named Among Top Extraordinary Banks in the Nation

Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago

HENDERSON, Ky., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Field & Main Bank, was just named one of the top extraordinary banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking™.

Field & Main was recognized with two awards; the Institute's Banky™ Award for its commitment to strong community banking and the prestigious Thank God It's Monday™ Banky™ Award for demonstration of creating a culture where people bring their best selves to work to make an impact on their customers and communities.

The award is the top culture award as judged by a panel of industry experts whose scores were combined with the bank's scores from a validated culture survey.

"We believe that our culture is the bedrock of Field & Main's achievements.  It is the foundation of our success, a key differentiator from competitors and the inspiration for us to become even better.  It is a great honor for Field & Main to be recognized for our commitment to strong community banking and receiving the Extraordinary Banking Award", Scott Davis, Field & Main Bank CEO.

The Extraordinary Banking™ Awards highlight the vital yet often overlooked role that local community banks play in our nation's economy. Without a vibrant local banking industry, our small businesses and families often lack the have-your-back support of a true community bank that makes communities really thrive.

The Extraordinary Banking™ Awards recognize the best of what community banks offer to our cities, towns, and nation: a true commitment to the success of the small businesses and local community they serve.

Roxanne Emmerich, Chair and Founder of The Institute for Extraordinary Banking™, proclaimed during the awards ceremony: "Community banks are the backbone of America. They are what keeps a community thriving. When a community bank leaves a community, small businesses often struggle to stay, and jobs leave. Every robust community has a strong community bank that understands how to help that community thrive and grow."

Field & Main Bank® is a Kentucky-chartered community bank dedicated to serving Kentucky and Indiana with strong leadership, convenient banking facilities and modern craft banking®. Learn more at www.fieldandmain.com. Member FDIC.

