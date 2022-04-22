Heidi Murley, MD, Named President and CEO of St. Elizabeth Physicians

General surgeon and St. Elizabeth leader brings 25 years of experience working to improve community health outcomes



EDGEWOOD, Ky., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Elizabeth Healthcare has announced the selection of Heidi Murley, MD, as president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Physicians, the System's multi-specialty physician organization with more than 750 providers throughout Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, and Southwestern Ohio. A longtime leader at St. Elizabeth, Dr. Murley brings 25 years of experience in the region and aims to create a meaningful impact on community health by strengthening primary care networks, virtual health, and enhancing access to and expansion of quality healthcare facilities.

An esteemed general surgeon and breast health expert, Dr. Murley has managed dual roles in administrative leadership and medicine since 2001. Throughout her tenure with St. Elizabeth, she has propelled the system through a number of positions, including physician assistant vice president and general surgery section leader at St. Elizabeth Physicians, surgeon director of perioperative services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare and medical director of the Ft. Thomas Center for Breast Health. She has also been recognized as a Cincinnati Magazine "Top Doctor" annually since 2011 and is a board member of the Kentucky Institute for Patient Safety and Quality.

"As someone who has lived and worked in the region for most of my professional career, I am honored to be taking on this new role leading St. Elizabeth Physicians, giving me the opportunity to impact the health of more than half a million people throughout Northern Kentucky, Southeast Indiana, and Ohio," said Dr. Murley. "Community health is critical, and as the group providing most of the primary care in the region, St Elizabeth can enhance the full healthcare continuum, help address social determinants of health that contribute to disparities and continue to lead the communities we serve to become the healthiest in America."

Dr. Murley will serve as one of the only women leading a healthcare group in the greater Cincinnati area and one of a small percentage of women nationally. In fact, a recent study found that in spring of 2021, women only represented around 15% of CEOs leading medium-sized health systems and health insurance groups.

"I am very grateful to St. Elizabeth for this opportunity to make a significant positive impact, both on the health of our community and on the wellness of our associates, providers, and physicians," said Dr. Murley. "My passion is helping people, and as I take on this role, I recognize and welcome my responsibility to act as a mentor to others, helping our team grow and realize their passions and potential."

As an active member of the community outside of work, Dr. Murley is a board member, program committee member and personnel committee member of the Brighton Center, an organization that aims to create opportunities for individuals and families to reach self-sufficiency through family support services, education, employment, and leadership in the Northern Kentucky area. She also has three children and one stepson with her husband of 30 years.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates six facilities and more than 172 primary care and specialty practices throughout the Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and Greater Cincinnati region. Sponsored by the Diocese of Covington and a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $130 million in uncompensated care and benefit to the community each year.

