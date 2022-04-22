New Data Reveals Preference for Sustainable Packaging Remains Strong in a Changing World

86% of consumers among younger generations (<45) showed a willingness to pay more for sustainable packaging

57% of consumers are "less likely" to buy products in harmful packaging

74% of consumers said they would be interested in buying products that come in refillable packaging

68% of consumers have chosen a product in the last six months based on its sustainability credentials

AMSTERDAM, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New data reveals that consumer demand for eco-friendly and sustainable product packaging has proven remarkably stable and robust throughout the societal changes that have occurred in the last several years. Today, Trivium Packaging , releases its 2022 Global Buying Green Report, based on a survey of more than 15,000 consumers across Europe, North America, and South America on their values & behaviors related to sustainable packaging, including willingness to pay more for eco-friendly packaging, perceptions of materials, and interest in refillable packaging.

The study reveals a steady climb in younger consumers' dedication to sustainable living. 86% of those 45 and under mentioned to be willing to pay more for sustainable packaging, up from 83% comparing the same data set from Trivium's 2021 Global Buying Green report . Consumers strengthened their commitment to sustainable packaging and continue to lead the way in rewarding brands for moving to sustainable packaging, translating their values into behaviors.

Key findings conclude that overall consumer demand for sustainable packaging remains high. 70% identify as environmentally aware, up 3 percent from last year. In a new finding, 68% have chosen a product in the last six months based on its sustainability credentials. This result aligns closely with the more than two-thirds of consumers that identify as environmentally aware and demonstrates that consumers are translating awareness into action.

Meanwhile, 74% expressed interest in buying products in refillable packaging. Consumers want products in recyclable packaging, but they also recognize the value of extending the life of packaging through reuse. Refillable packaging is proving to be a versatile and valuable solution for consumer products.

"The data in this year's Buying Green report presents a strong case that transitioning to sustainable packaging is not only the right decision for the environment, but also the right decision for any business," said Jenny Wassenaar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Trivium Packaging. "Metal packaging is perfectly aligned with a circular economy. Once produced, metals exist forever and can be used, reused and recycled endlessly without any loss of quality."

Brands risk reducing their market share when they cannot meet consumer demand for sustainable packaging. Consumers are 57% less likely to buy products in packaging they consider harmful to the environment. 44% go one step further and declared they "won't buy" products in packaging that is harmful to the environment. Therefore, it is important for brands to share the full sustainability credentials of packaging so consumers can make informed decisions.

"Brands that take a more holistic approach to sustainability by making packaging material part of their story can help align perceptions with reality and strengthen their sustainability credentials," said Trivium Packaging CEO Michael Mapes. "Trivium has been a pioneer in expanding the use of infinitely recyclable metal in packaging by offering a range of innovative solutions that help brands enhance packaging sustainability. The consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging is higher than ever, and the consumer behaviors as a result speak for themselves – businesses need to step up."

To download the full report and review a more detailed report specific to each region surveyed, visit www.triviumpackaging.com.

