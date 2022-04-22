Trinity Oaks Wines And Trees For The Future Nonprofit Toast To 24 Million Trees Planted This Earth Day

Sustainability-focused wine brand Trinity Oaks and Trees for the Future nonprofit celebrate 14 successful years of their One Bottle One Tree giving program

ST. HELENA, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Oaks wines and Trees for the Future nonprofit today announced that they have planted more than 24 million trees in their 14th year of partnership. The sustainability-focused pair achieved this milestone through the continued success of the One Bottle One Tree® giving program, an initiative that plants a tree for a community in need for every bottle of Trinity Oaks wine purchased. Together with the support of Trinity Oaks fans, the One Bottle One Tree program has aided tens of thousands of people in more than 20 different countries since its inception.

Trinity Oaks is proud to reach this milestone with Trees for the Future, an organization with roots dating back 33 years. Since its founding in 1989, Trees for the Future has planted more than 250 million trees and revitalized hundreds of thousands of acres of land all around the world to help more than 300,000 people. Trinity Oaks helped magnify this good when the brand teamed up with Trees for the Future in 2008.

The more than 24 million trees planted through this collaboration have been hard at work helping the planet through agroforestry and a practice called the Forest Garden Approach. Trees for the Future teaches smallholder farmers to establish Forest Gardens – strategically planted trees and diverse crops – which protect and revitalize degraded soil, improve diets and income, and optimize available space. In addition to providing fruits, berries, nuts and the steady income they generate, trees planted through this approach provide environmental services that are essential for families in the developing world. Communities helped by Trinity Oaks and Trees for the Future benefit from trees which improve the fertility of degraded soils, prevent soil erosion, increase water penetration into underground aquifers and contribute to improvements in the growing environment. The trees that Trees for the Future Forest Garden farmers plant also help to lessen the wind that might affect crops, cool off ground temperatures, and trap moisture and nutrients in the soil so that food crops grow better in the improved microclimate.

"At Trinity Oaks we remain committed to helping communities in need achieve financial and food security through our One Bottle One Tree program," said Jennifer Hohman, director of marketing for Trinity Oaks wines. "We give our utmost gratitude to our partners of 14 years at Trees for the Future and applaud our Trinity Oaks fans who have allowed us to further our mission in making a lasting environmental impact felt throughout the world."

"In the face of global environmental, economic and health challenges, our focus on our cause is more important than ever," said John Leary, executive director for Trees for the Future. "Trinity Oaks' 14 years of support has been invaluable in helping us drive powerful social and environmental transformation in the communities that need it most. We look forward to a continued partnership with Trinity Oaks and support their dedication to sustainability in all aspects of their organization."

Trinity Oaks' commitment to the cause extends beyond the One Bottle One Tree program. The winery's non-GMO, gluten-free wines are bottled in eco-friendly packaging that includes capsules made from compostable plant-based materials, recyclable corks that generate a smaller carbon footprint, labels printed on 100 percent post-consumer waste paper, recyclable glass that's lighter than the industry standard, and unbleached shippers made with 40 percent post-consumer waste materials.

On this Earth Day and every day, those wishing to help Trinity Oaks and Trees for the Future further their mission may do so by enjoying one of the five wine varietals in the Trinity Oaks portfolio: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon – each $9 SRP. All five varietals are available online with a special Earth Day offer, though Trinity Oaks fans are encouraged to purchase the wines to-go from restaurants, and directly from grocery and wine stores nationwide. For more information on Trinity Oaks and to learn more about the power of trees, please visit www.OneBottleOneTree.com.

About Trinity Oaks

Trinity Oaks Wines was founded in January 2001. Seven years later, Trinity Oaks committed to help plant one tree for every bottle sold in partnership with the nonprofit organization, Trees for the Future. The program is called One Bottle One Tree® and through this program the brand has been able to contribute more than 24 million trees to countries in need of resources. Trinity Oaks is owned by Trinchero Family Estates, Napa Valley vintners since 1948. As a company, Trinchero Family Estates is committed to sustainable practices in its vineyards and wineries. To learn more about Trinity Oaks and Trinchero Family Estates wine, visit www.trinityoaks.com and www.tfewines.com.

About Trees for the Future

Trees for the Future (TREES) is an international development nonprofit that meets a triple bottom line by planting Forest Gardens: ending hunger, poverty, and deforestation. Through our Forest Garden Approach we train farmers to plant and manage Forest Gardens that sustainably feed families, raise their incomes by an average of 400 percent, and end deforestation. TREES receives donations to implement our work in areas where we can have the greatest impact. We currently work across 5 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa: Cameroon, Kenya, Senegal, Tanzania and Uganda. Since 1989, TREES has planted over 250 million trees. For more information, please visit: www.trees.org.

