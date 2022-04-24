Bee and Honey Promote Consumer Goods via Virtual Event

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenuity helps to create a quality life. On 19 April, the fifth trade promotion activity of "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" was successfully held on Canton Fair's official Facebook account, attracting more than 175,000 viewers online. In the virtual event, Bee and Honey, Canton Fair's mascots, interacted actively with three consumer goods exhibitors, including Hanbang Glass, IKOO Glass and Meridian GHE. Especially, Bee visited WEIDI Tech in person as a correspondent, giving viewers an immersive experience of China's newly designed and innovative consumer goods.

"Discover Cantor Fair with Bee and Honey" is a series of online activities launched at the 131st Canton Fair, aiming to connect exhibitors and buyers. Hosted by Bee and Honey, Canton Fair's mascots, the virtual event includes corporate interviews, product presentations, factory demonstrations, process and craftsmanship introductions and lucky draws to showcase China's businesses and intelligent manufacturing in a diversified and comprehensive way. In the webcast for consumer goods, Hanbang Glass demonstrated a variety of soda-lime or borosilicate glass kitchenware, with the goal of promoting "Living in Kitchen" — a lifestyle that embraces quality kitchen time. IKOO Glass showcased their innovative food container, which features an original airtight glass lid. The product is portable and microwave-safe. Meridian MGH highlighted its glassware collection, which includes multipurpose glass candle holders, ribbed wine glasses and colored-dots drinking glasses. WEIDI Tech introduced a two-sided shaver with a classic butterfly twist-open design for easy blade changing. The selection of distinctive and high-quality merchandise has gained popularity among Canton Fair's social media followers.

Canton Fair's Consumer Goods section has usually been a favorite of foreign buyers. In this session, around 33,000 consumer goods products, including household items, kitchenware and tableware and personal care products, have been shown by 3,400 exhibitors. Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, told reporters that with consumption upgrading, people were more willing to pay for high-quality products and tended to buy high-end, personalized and niche brands and products with premium services. He added that the Canton Fair would continue to work with exhibitors to promote safe and healthy lifestyle for people all around the world through high-quality products.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLzbB921_Z8K-q2l_padNIZur15hIwVow for more details.

View original content:

SOURCE Canton Fair