Canadian Fashion Designer, Christopher Bates, Launches TOP GUN Inspired Collection Officially Licensed by Paramount Consumer Products

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Acclaimed Canadian fashion designer, Christopher Bates , launches TOP GUN-inspired capsule collection in collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products. Officially launching today, the TOP GUN X CHRISTOPHER BATES exclusive, limited-edition clothing line pays homage to the iconic 1986 original film while nodding to the new TOP GUN: MAVERICK movie, set to premiere on May 27, 2022.

"TOP GUN is one of my all-time favorite movies and creating this collection was a dream come true for me," said Creative Director, Christopher Bates. "Each piece was carefully crafted, with exceptional materials, artisanal level craftsmanship, and significant attention to detail. Our goal was to revive the beloved original film in a genuine and nostalgic way while ushering in a new generation of fans who will be experiencing the exhilarating world of TOP GUN for the very first time."

The new offering is comprised of unisex products directly inspired by the movie, including jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, volleyball tank-tops, and aviator sunglasses. All of the prints, engravings, and badges are made from authentic artwork from the original film. Each of the highly covetable products in the first drop are proudly made in Italy.

"It has been a great experience working with Christopher on this amazing collaboration," said Jamie Drew, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Americas Licensing, Paramount Consumer Products. "The collection creatively translates the iconic style from TOP GUN into chic, wearable designs. We are so excited to bring this impeccable line to fans."

Available within Canada, USA, UK and Germany, the TOP GUN X CHRISTOPHER BATES collection releases today on https://topguncollection.com/ , as well as with select retailers: Shinobi Menswear in Las Vegas and Newport Beach, Gotstyle and The Coop in Toronto, and Breuninger.com in Germany. Pop-up shops are also planned, including at Toronto's celebrated stackt market from May 30th-June 5th. High-res images are available upon request.

About Christopher Bates

Founded in 2008, Christopher Bates designs for fashionable individuals who are in their prime regardless of age, race, colour, gender, or creed. Originally from Vancouver, Canada, Christopher Bates has chosen his real name to represent himself in the fashion world. Inspired by the exclusive fabrics and artisanal Italian producers he works with, Bates' commitment to quality and authenticity is absolute. This commitment, in harmony with his honed talent for timeless design, clever details, and bold colour palette, is what has established him as a renowned expert in style. Bates has received numerous accolades over the years including: the Canadian Menswear Designer of the Year Award, CAFA (2019) and the Visionary Award from Fashion Group International, FGI (2018). For more information go to https://christopherbates.com/ or follow Christopher Bates on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

