CYPHER LEARNING Launches Contest to Celebrate Teachers Improving Online Education

Users of its NEO Learning Platform Can Enter to Have Classroom Supply 'Wish Lists' Fulfilled

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING , a leading provider of learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations worldwide, today announced a contest designed to recognize and reward teachers for their commitment to — and innovation in — online learning. Users of CYPHER LEARNING's intelligent learning platform NEO can enter the Twitter-based contest to have CYPHER LEARNING clear the Amazon wish list for their classrooms.

The contest is open to teachers at all grade levels across the United States who use (or have used) NEO LMS to manage teaching and learning activities, and build engaging learning content and experiences. The rules — available here — are simple, and it's quick to enter the contest. To participate, teachers should:

@neolms . Follow the official NEO LMS Twitter account

Tweet about how NEO has impacted their online learning activities. Tweets can include text, images or videos.

@neolms or use the #NEOClearsTheList hashtag to have the entry counted. Tagor use thehashtag to have the entry counted.

Share the tweet with their networks; those with the most "likes" will be designated winners.

The contest starts today, May 2, and runs until June 1. It's free for teachers to participate; please see the full contest rules here . By sharing their stories and successes with online learning, teachers can also inspire others with new ideas.

"We are grateful for the incredible teachers who are part of our community," said Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING. "This is a good opportunity to acknowledge their support and provide a token of appreciation. Over the last two years, teachers have faced big obstacles and changes. They're heroes in the classroom and beyond, and we're glad to recognize the innovative ways they're incorporating online learning in class activities, and engaging and inspiring their students."

For more details about CYPHER LEARNING and its user-friendly NEO platform — trusted by schools and universities worldwide to support learning journeys, drive inclusive e-learning, personalize learning experiences and more — please visit www.cypherlearning.com/neo .

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that is empowering schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs worldwide to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Businesses, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide with global headquarters in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com.

