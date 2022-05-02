eLabNext Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Amplify Laboratory Efficiency Through an Open, Future Proof Data Ecosystem

BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that eLabNext, an innovative provider of an open Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), inventory tracking and protocol management system, has joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) to enable customers to utilize TetraScience's Tetra Data to accelerate laboratory efficiencies.

(PRNewsfoto/TetraScience) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with eLabNext, whose revolutionary approach to inventory and laboratory management allows customers to easily customize and optimize their operations," said Simon Meffan-Main, Vice President of Product for TPN. "The combination of Tetra Data with eLabNext's broad range of features creates a strong path for unrestricted innovation in the laboratory."

While all laboratories need to optimize and centralize their operations, each lab also has unique needs that cannot be met by a one-size-fits-all informatics package. eLabNext purposefully designed their solutions to be easily customized through eLabMarketplace, which enables a variety of third-party integrations such as mobile interfaces, barcode automation, and IoT. Tetra Data can be used immediately to connect laboratory instruments and additional scientific data-producing applications to eLabNext.

"eLabNext was created to provide software solutions that fit customer workflow needs, rather than the other way around," said Erwin Wouter, Ph.D., Founder and Managing Director, eLabNext. "Our customers are world-leading research organizations. We are delighted to partner with TetraScience to bring even more capabilities to their laboratories."

"In order to unlock the potential of life science R&D labs and dramatically accelerate discovery, we must capitalize on the power of AI and data science. A precondition to enabling these capabilities is moving the industry away from a legacy data model of silos and point-to-point integrations, to a native and unified cloud-based data paradigm," explains Patrick Grady, Chief Executive Officer, TetraScience. "By joining the Tetra Partner Network, eLabNext helps the life sciences industry to accelerate discoveries that can help improve lives."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About eLabNext

eLabNext enables laboratories to improve the efficiency and quality of research by providing comprehensive and flexible lab information management software. From offices in the US (Boston) and Europe (The Netherlands), we serve customers worldwide. Your partner in lab digitization. eLabNext is a brand of Bio-ITech BV, part of Eppendorf Group.

Media Contacts

Bill Hobbib

Chief Marketing Officer, TetraScience

(617) 306-7391

pr@tetrascience.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TETRASCIENCE