Humble Design to Deliver Mother's Day Surprise to 4 Moms in Need

Chicago charity helps families emerging from homelessness by filling empty homes with donated furnishings

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day week at Humble Design Chicago means several formerly homeless Chicago moms and their children will soon be entering a warm, welcoming and dignified home that they can truly call their own.

Humble Design® and its passionate volunteers change empty residences into decorated homes filled with a personalized touch. This is accomplished through the charity's free professional design services and the repurposing of like-new furnishings donated by community members.

This week, four mothers and eight children who are emerging from local homeless shelters will be surprised by Humble Design's unique services at their home reveals.

On Wednesday, the Perez family is being serviced. Their home reveal near Jackson Park will be at 2 p.m. and is open to the media. Contact Julie Dickinson, Director of Humble Design Chicago, at julied@humbledesign.org to RSVP and receive additional details.

The Perez family has two daughters, a 4-year-old with TBCK, a rare neurogenetic disorder that requires around-the-clock care; and a 23-year-old who just completed esthetician school while working to pay for her degree. The girls are the pride and joy of Ms. Perez.

"This Mother's Day, we are celebrating the incredibly strong moms like Ms. Perez that we help each week," Dickinson said. "It is a joy to give mothers a fresh start and a sanctuary to call their home."

Humble Design works with referring agencies and local shelters to identify persons seeking to move forward in their lives after bouts of homelessness, with an emphasis on assisting single parents with children and veteran families.

U-Haul® serves as the charity's national sponsor, while Humble Design Chicago also receives local support from CB2 and other sponsors.

Clients take a personal stake in their newly furnished homes. Humble Design effectively:

Helps 99 percent of those receiving its services escape the cycle of homelessness

Services hundreds of families each year, and has helped more than 2,000 clients across its five national offices

Offers "deco day" volunteer opportunities to Chicago companies, groups and individuals

Makes supporting the fight against homelessness easy through corporate sponsorships, furnishing donations and financial gifts at humbledesign.org/chicago

Welcome Home Fundraiser on Sept. 15

Join Humble Design Chicago for an unforgettable night under the stars at the striking three-acre landscaped roof of the Old Chicago Post Office for the second annual Welcome Home event on Sept. 15. Emceed by Lou Manfredini, the celebration will include food, cocktails and a live performance by Bumpus, Chicago's legendary nine-piece soul and funk band. Proceeds support Humble Design's mission to serve those emerging from homelessness with donated furniture and household goods.

About HUMBLE DESIGN

Humble Design is a nonprofit that helps families transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. The organization turns empty houses into clean, dignified and welcoming homes — a very simple idea that can change a family's future. Founded in 2009, the organization primarily serves single parents with children and veteran families. Humble Design has served more than 2,000 families nationally through its offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle. humbledesign.org

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 855,000 rentable storage units and 73.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America. uhaul.com

