Level up your summer with Dutch Bros' newest drink!

Bask in the sun or chase it with the High Dive Rebel featuring Tropical Fruit

GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros is celebrating summer with its newest drink! Starting today, the drive-thru coffee company is introducing the High Dive Rebel with Tropical Fruit at all of its more than 550 locations.

The High Dive Rebel is Dutch Bros' exclusive energy drink infused with peach, pomegranate and Tropical Fruit - a blend of passion fruit, guava, orange and pineapple. Caffeine not your vibe? Check out the High Dive Lemonade! Both are delicious iced or blended.

"The High Dive Rebel is the perfect complement to sunny days and any summer adventure," said Listel Bjorck, senior product manager at Dutch Bros. "Tropical Fruit is the best addition to really take summer drinks to the next level."

Dutch Bros will also bring back the fan favorite Campout Cold Brew which is a combination of Dutch Bros' Cold Brew, chocolate milk and toasted 'mellow flavor topped with Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top, a fluffy, sweet topping and chocolate drizzle.

The High Dive Rebel and Campout Cold Brew will be featured through the end of June but available all summer long.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 550 locations in 13 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee