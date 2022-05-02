TRUFF Launches Contest In Search For The Best Pizza In Chicago

The "TRUFF Best" Chicago Grand Prize Winner Will Receive $10,000

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The politics of pizza in Chicago always spark fierce debate. Whether it's deep dish, tavern-style or stuffed pizza – both locals and tourists alike have a strong opinion on who owns the title for "the best" pizza in the Windy City. With hundreds of locations having their own claim to pizza fame, TRUFF is launching its "TRUFF Best" campaign in Chicago to determine which restaurant really wears the crown. The brand is asking pizza fans throughout the U.S. to vote for their favorite spot online at TRUFF.com/CHICAGO. TRUFF will donate $10,000 to the winning restaurant.

"Our team has always been fascinated by the enthusiasm surrounding iconic food dishes across America and how they shape the culture of its city," says Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TRUFF. "In Chicago, we've found that pizza is more than a commodity, it's a symbolic exchange of community. Our goal is to shine a light on Chicago, its most sacred delicacy, and the restaurants behind it all."

The "TRUFF Best" campaign was originally created as a way to further merge TRUFF's presence in pop culture with the conversation-generating power of food that brings people together. The first iteration of this contest launched in September 2021 and asked the city of Philadelphia, "Who has the best cheesesteak in Philly?" The competition ignited a friendly food fight amongst Philadelphians with South Philly's John's Roast Pork emerging as the winner.

The contest will be complemented by a robust OOH campaign with billboard placements throughout key neighborhoods including the West Loop, Noble Square, Ukrainian Village, River West, Wrigleyville, Lincoln Park, and more. Each advertisement will encourage the people of Chicago to answer the age-old question: "Who has the best pizza in Chicago?"

TRUFF will also release two content series in tandem with the contest. The first series, "The Deep Dish with Jon Buscemi," will feature design legend Jon Buscemi where he invites local friends like Ed Tinoco (Executive Chef at Next) and Vic Mensa (Chicago-born Rapper and Singer) to chat about life in Chicago. The second will star local YouTube creators, Number Six With Cheese , as they visit different restaurants to showcase the history and different styles of Chicago pizza. The YouTube duo will be joined on their pizza tour by athletes in the area including Chicago Bears players Pat Scales and Lamar P. Jackson and Chicago Fire Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

Since founding the company in 2017, TRUFF Co-Founders Nick Ajluni and Nick Guillen have constantly been in pursuit of the ultimate dining experience. In fact, the brand's line of pantry staples was created with the goal of elevating dining experiences with its ultra-unique flavor profile, pristine bottle, and truffle-inspired cap. TRUFF has a distinct presence on social media with its coveted account, @sauce , where it boasts the largest following of any hot sauce on TikTok and Instagram. The account highlights drool-worthy food shots, notable chefs cooking, and popular dishes from restaurants around the world. With the "TRUFF Best" campaign in Chicago, TRUFF will reward the restaurant with the most votes. All are invited to vote at TRUFF.com/CHICAGO by June 2, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Fans can promote their favorite pizza joint on social media by using the hashtag #TRUFFBestChicago.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. *Ends 6/2/22. Must be a legal US resident of the 50 US or DC and 18 or older to enter. Subject to Official Rules available at truff.com/CHICAGO . Void where prohibited.

