Flack Global Metals adds Jennifer Betts to Growing Team

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flack Global Metals deepens its bench and continues to attract top talent in the metals space with the addition of Jennifer Betts as Sr. Vice President of Business Development. Flack Global Metals (FGM) is an innovative domestic flat-rolled metals distributor and supply chain manager, international commodities trader, and a global hedge fund – purpose-built to deliver certainty. In 2021 FGM launched Flack Metal Bank (FMB), the world's premier ferrous metals trading desk, to allow buyers of flat-rolled metal products to take advantage of pricing on the forward curve regardless of whether they secure physical inventory from FGM or maintain existing supply relationships.

In her role, Betts will be responsible for implementing the company's business and development strategy to fuel growth for FGM and FMB by opening new channels for physical sales growth and educating the market on the broad range of price risk management services offered by the company.

Betts brings over a decade of experience working with ferrous, non-ferrous and ferro-alloy metals including movement via scrap yards, steel mills and trading companies.

Prior to joining FMB, Betts was Vice President of Business Development, Metals, Americas for Argus Media where she broadly enhanced industry knowledge through her impact on reporting, pricing, and online tools for the ferrous and non-ferrous worlds. Prior to her time at Argus, Betts served as Director of Ferrous Marketing for Becker Iron & Metal and as AK Steel's Raw Materials Manager. She got her start in the metals business as a Brokerage Representative for the Nucor Steel subsidiary The David J. Joseph Company, where she traded non-ferrous and ferrous scrap metal for numerous U.S. regional and international markets. Betts holds an MBA from Xavier University and a B.A. in Finance from Indiana University.

"Jen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the FGM team," said Jeremy Flack, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "She will play an integral role in expanding our educational efforts around hedging and supporting our growth strategy including the launch of Flack Metal Bank."

Flack Metal Bank (FMB), separates metal supply from metal pricing for OEMs, allowing them to take advantage of pricing on the forward curve for flat rolled products without disrupting their existing supply relationships. The process involves converting fixed price arrangements into floating and vice versa. FMB creates a relatively easy method for entering into risk management when compared to other methodologies, as all transactions are backed by FGM's balance sheet, trading group, and sophisticated research arm.

In 2010, Flack Global Metals (FGM) was founded with the mission to reinvent how metal is bought and sold. Twelve years later, the company has evolved into a hybrid organization with three distinct lines of business. FGM is an innovative domestic flat-rolled metals distributor and supply chain manager, an international commodities trader, and a global hedge fund, purpose-built to deliver certainty.

