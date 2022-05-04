Grindr Data Privacy and Security Executive Joins HyperDraft Advisory Board

Leading privacy and security expert Kelly Peterson Miranda will provide strategic support as HyperDraft's user base grows to include compliance and privacy professionals.

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperDraft, Inc ., a leading legal technology company that provides AI-powered document and diligence automation software, has announced the addition of leading privacy and security expert Kelly Peterson Miranda to its advisory board. Miranda will advise the company as it expands its user base and products into the compliance technology space.

Kelly Peterson Miranda, Director of Business and Regulatory Affairs at Grindr and former Principal of Data Privacy at Amazon, is a technology executive who brings over a decade of experience helping technology companies navigate compliance, cybersecurity, global data protection, and privacy issues. She is also an expert in privacy and compliance concerns for AdTech and FinTech companies. She holds numerous industry credentials including CIPM, CDPSE, and CIPP/E. Miranda will continue to advise the company as it expands its user base and product offerings into the compliance technology space.

"After using HyperDraft and experiencing its capabilities in my role at Grindr, I am convinced of the immense value of its current offerings and the enormous potential of its future compliance and privacy offerings to streamline compliance and privacy processes," said Miranda. "HyperDraft's commitment to security and privacy has thrilled me first as a user and now as an advisor. HyperDraft has built products that my team has been searching for years for and I am excited to be contributing my experience to help them create products that security and privacy professionals need and want today."

Over the last few months, HyperDraft has continued to assemble an advisory board of legal industry heavy hitters as the company continues to launch patent-pending products and new product categories later this year. Other key HyperDraft advisory board members include Brian Brooks (former General Counsel of Coinbase, former Managing Partner of the DC office of O'Melveny & Myers, and former Acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency), Michael Roster (Former General Counsel of Stanford University and Stanford Medical Center, Former Managing Partner of the LA office of Morrison & Foerster, and former Director and Chair of the Association for Corporate Counsel), Dennis Allen (Head of Legal Operations at Databricks), and Erik Birkeneder (Head of Intellectual Property at Neumora and former Partner at Nixon Peabody LLP).

"Our board advisor strategy is unlike most other companies, since our advisors do real work with our team," said Tony Thai, CEO of HyperDraft. "Kelly has already consulted on key product design decisions, and we're excited to lean on her to keep us honest in our mission. HyperDraft is built on decades of real-world experience and as a result we know our end-user better than anyone else. Many in our space have promised tools but have not delivered. It is our goal to bring trust back into Legal Tech so that we can help the industry evolve into the future."

About HyperDraft

HyperDraft creates AI-powered, custom software tools that simplify drafting, editing, and analysis of legal documents for enterprises and law firms – with the goal of modernizing the legal industry and making the practice of law more enjoyable. For more information, please visit – hyperdraft.ai .

Media Contact:

Ashley Carlisle

ashley@hyperdraft.ai

