As Stocks and the Dollar Remain Vulnerable, Experts Still See Gold Rising in 2022

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of technical analysts have recently pointed out that the US dollar is vulnerable… This is important because gold and the dollar are usually inversely correlated. So if the dollar falls in 2022, gold is likely to rise. An article from a Senior Industry Analysist says look to the miners… the gold mining industry has suddenly perked up. He said: "Gold exploration budgets were up 43% in 2021 ($6.2 billion). Junior company financings hit their highest level since 2012 ($5.5 billion) and over 200 more gold exploration companies were formed in 2021 than 2020. The point to this is that mining company executives wouldn't invest big dollars into projects unless they had confidence in the gold price. At a minimum it suggests they believe gold won't fall much, and will probably rise. Add It All Up. These combinations of factors show there are a number of catalysts that could propel gold higher in both the short-term (one-year) and long-term (3-5 years), even if one or more doesn't play out. And that's a big advantage of gold ownership: it isn't about one factor or another, it's about any factor that increases fear or uncertainty on the part of investors. And there are a lot of risks surrounding us at this point that could drive investors into gold. Consider this: There is no vaccine for the coming monetary crisis. Monetary dilution will continue, as austerity is completely off the radar in the world we live in right now. This is a built-in catalyst for higher gold prices. Because of this, my most confident prediction is that over the next few years, possibly longer, the gold price will be trading at much higher prices than where it is now, regardless of what it may do within a one-year period." Said the analysist GoldFix. Active Companies in the markets today include Asia Broadband Inc. (OTCPK: AABB), New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) (TSX: NGD), Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL).

The GoldFix analysist continued: "My forecast for the gold price in 2022 is based on the current environment of rising inflation, negative real yields, a weaker dollar, and ongoing monetary dilution. We also have to consider the Fed's diminishing ability to respond effectively to crisis—they are indeed trapped. As a result, I expect the gold price to be higher in 2022. Here are my predictions: Minimum High $2,00; Potential High With No Crisis $2,250 and 5 year Prediction $3,000 to $10,000. The most important message from this analysis is that even if I'm wrong, it has rarely been more important to own gold at this time in history. This means that any dips in price should be bought, especially for those that don't hold a meaningful amount."

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTCPK: AABB) BREAKING NEWS - Asia Broadband Sets Production Expansion Timeline for the Tequila Gold Mine Project in Mexico - Asia Broadband Inc. ("AABB" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has set the completion timeline for its facilities retrofit production upgrade on its mining property in the Tequila region of Mexico. The Company expects the upgrade program to be complete with an additional 50 tons per day (tpd) production capacity available within 6 months. At that time, the mill capacity will be 100 tpd and double the current processing limit of 50 tpd. Additionally, the Company is planning a large-scale expansion of its production and processing facilities to begin installation later this year. Utilizing the advances in mining equipment automation and efficiency, the larger scale facilities will have significantly increased throughput and metals extraction. The added production volume at a lower cost per ton is expected to have a substantial impact on the Company's gross profit margin going forward.

"The completion of our production facilities retrofit at Tequila will double our production and also add extraction efficiencies. We are excited to reach that point because it will provide the platform to plan and build out a large-scale expansion to our processing plant," stated Chris Torres, the Company President and CEO.

Further to the Tequila property, the Company is expecting to receive a geological assessment report in the coming weeks prepared by a qualified professional person. The report will allow the Company to maximize its exploration, development and resource expansion program as well as facilitate production efficiencies and planned processing equipment upgrades and additions.

AABB continues to implement its mining property acquisition strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company's previous gold production success. CONTINUED… Read this full release for Asia Broadband at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-aabb/

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) (TSX: NGD) recently reported first quarter results for the Company as of March 31, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter consolidated results (details are provided at the end of this news release). For detailed information, please refer to the Company's First Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Financial Statements that are available on the Company's website at www.newgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures throughout this news release. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release and the MD&A for more information. Numbered note references throughout this news release are to endnotes which can be found at the end of this news release.

"The first quarter saw New Gold continue to advance our objectives with a focus on delivering on our 2022 plan and securing and extending the Company's longer-term future," stated Renaud Adams, President & CEO. "We delivered solid total gold production at Rainy River, despite an increase in COVID-19 cases and during a quarter in which capitalized waste stripping was prioritized. While we faced the inflationary challenges experienced across the industry, our teams remained disciplined with their objectives and with the benefit of a weaker Canadian dollar, delivered strong operating cash flow in the first quarter. We currently expect to deliver on our 2022 guidance, and our operations continue to review optimization opportunities and assess cost reduction initiatives to mitigate against inflationary pressures. We also continued to advance our longer-term priorities, including advancing the development of the Intrepid underground zone at Rainy River and the B3 ramp-up and C-Zone development at New Afton."

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) recently announced that it will issue a news release providing a summary of its financial and operating results and file its Form 10-Q with the financial and operating results on EDGAR for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link: https://app.webinar.net/DG5l9rQ3r7X

To join the call via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:

Participant Toll Free: (888) 440-2094

International: (438) 803-0544

Conference ID: 2818458

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) recently announced the publication of its 2021 Sustainable Development Report on ia.ca ( https://ia.ca/sustainable-development ). This report, produced in electronic format only, shows the initiatives and achievements of the organization throughout 2021 in the environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) areas. iA Financial Group has made the fight against climate change a priority. The organization has established a concrete strategy which integrates the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

This strategy includes: Developing and disclosing a positioning statement on climate change; Creating a task force on climate change to conclude the For a carbon-free future project; and Establishing, deploying and implementing an action plan to reduce our carbon footprint Each of the three components of this strategy was deployed throughout the year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) recently announced the growth of its portfolio of assets through the following transactions: Nomad Royalty Company Acquisition: Sandstorm and Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad") have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") whereby Sandstorm will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Nomad ("Nomad Shares") pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Nomad Acquisition"). The implied equity value of the Nomad Acquisition is approximately $590 million (approximately C$755 million).

BaseCore Metals Royalty Package:Sandstorm has agreed to acquire nine royalties and one stream (the "Royalty Package") from BaseCore Metals LP ("BaseCore") for total consideration of $525 million, payable as to $425 million in cash and $100 million in common shares of the Company (the "Sandstorm Shares") (the "BaseCore Transaction", and together with the Nomad Acquisition, the "Transactions"). Concurrent with the BaseCore Transaction, Sandstorm has partnered with Royalty North Partners Ltd. ("Horizon Copper", "Horizon" or "RNP") to sell a portion of a copper royalty acquired in the BaseCore Transaction and retain a silver stream on the asset.

