Attorney Adam Smith of Riddle & Brantley Admitted to Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

After securing outstanding results in personal injury and workers' compensation cases, attorney Adam Smith has been named a member of the prestigious Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Riddle & Brantley is pleased to announce that injury attorney Adam A. Smith has been named a member of the esteemed Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®. A Board Certified Specialist in Workers' Compensation law, Mr. Smith has dedicated his career to representing victims of serious personal injuries. Membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum is limited to select attorneys who have distinguished themselves by securing at least one multi-million-dollar verdict or settlement. Mr. Smith is presently a Life Member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, one of the most venerated groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Less than one percent of the nation's trial attorneys are admitted.

Attorney Adam A. Smith (PRNewswire)

One of just 66 Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum members in North Carolina (including Riddle & Brantley founding partner Gene Riddle), Mr. Smith is thrilled to be recognized for his outstanding achievements in the legal profession. He has also been recognized by Super Lawyers and represents clients throughout North Carolina who have suffered severe personal injuries in workplace accidents, vehicle crashes, and other civil matters rooted in negligence.

"It's an honor to join the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, but what's even more fulfilling is what this recognition represents, which is our mission to secure maximum compensation for our valued clients. Winning for our clients is what I'm focused on," commented Adam on this recent accolade.

Attorney Adam Smith is a graduate of Duke University School of Law and earned his Juris Doctor in 2003 before joining the North Carolina personal injury law firm of Riddle & Brantley. He is a frequent lecturer and guest speaker at seminars on personal injury litigation and holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the organization's highest rating for legal expertise, ethical standards, and communication skills.

Adam's integrity, dedication, and belief in always putting clients' needs first has helped him excel in plaintiff personal injury litigation and workers' compensation claims.

WHEN JUSTICE COUNTS (PRNewsfoto/Riddle & Brantley) (PRNewswire)

