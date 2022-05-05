Multiyear partnership includes marketing assets, customer experiences, and more

CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") and the Chicago White Sox today announced a partnership to make Caesars Entertainment the Exclusive Casino Partner and to name Caesars Sportsbook an Official Sports Betting Partner of the team. The wide-ranging collaboration builds upon Caesars' legacy in Illinois and northwest Indiana through its offering of premium entertainment experiences at top gaming destinations: Harrah's Joliet, Harrah's Metropolis, Horseshoe Hammond, and Grand Victoria Casino Elgin.

Caesars Entertainment Named Exclusive Casino Partner and Caesars Sportsbook an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Chicago White Sox (PRNewswire)

Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Sportsbook, an authorized gaming operator of Major League Baseball, receive access to official Chicago White Sox logos and marks, rotational LED signage, digital and social media assets, as well as a variety of exclusive White Sox experiences available through the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. In addition, the partnership includes prominent, TV-visible fixed signage with a right field board featuring its premier gaming destinations and channel lettering affixed to the top of the left field video board, one of the first of its kind in the ballpark's branding displays.

"It's a perfect time for Caesars to align with an iconic franchise like the Chicago White Sox," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "Some of the most passionate sports fans in the country call Illinois home. Caesars can provide White Sox fans and sports fans across the state with the very best in sports experiences through our world-class resorts and the recent relaunch of the Caesars Sportsbook app now available for mobile registration."

The White Sox will integrate Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Sportsbook into the team's marketing efforts, team merchandise, and experiences going forward, while also bringing exciting offers and promotions directly to fans through the Caesars Sportsbook app. Sports fans across Illinois can download the newest version of the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS or Android to take advantage of unmatched rewards.

"By teaming up with a globally recognized entertainment leader in Caesars, we are delivering the combined brand reputation and shared commitment to offer our fans an extraordinary sports and entertainment experience," said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. "With energized talent on the field, our partnership with Caesars enhances the excitement for our fans with new experiences and programs."

Sports bettors can earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits with every bet they place through Caesars Rewards to enjoy exclusive benefits and member rates at all Caesars destinations, invitation-only events with the White Sox, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences through the Caesars portfolio of resorts and partnerships. With over 65 million members, Caesars Rewards is the largest loyalty program in the gaming industry, bar-none, and Caesars Sportsbook is the only sports gaming app in Illinois that rewards bettors with every bet they place.

Caesars Sportsbook is an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and is currently live in 24 states and jurisdictions—17 of which are mobile—and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the United States.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership.

