HiMS Recognized for Best Electronic Health Record Solution by 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Program honors outstanding digital health and medical technology from around the world

TUCSON, Ariz., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its excellence in Electronic Health Record (EHR) innovation, Health Information Management Systems (HiMS) today announced it has been named Best EHR Solution by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards. Axiom, the company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) EHR platform, and AxiaGram, its all-in-one mobile communications app, were selected for their ease of use, innovative features, best-in-class customer service and flexibility.

"Now more than ever, clinicians need easy access to patient data to help them provide the best value-based care. Our innovative Axiom and AxiaGram solutions enable health care professionals to do just that," said Khalid Al-Maskari, CEO of HiMS. "We are proud of our entire team at HiMS for their ongoing commitment to leveraging technology that helps behavioral health care providers support their patients optimally."

Axiom transforms where, when and how patient care is delivered. Through its innovative design that reduces administrative burdens while addressing clinical workflow barriers and productivity issues, the powerful EHR optimizes efficiency, manages costs, achieves optimal patient outcomes, and increases revenues. Built on a modern platform specifically for health care organizations, Axiom simplifies the complexities involved with EHR implementation through its user-friendly interface with drag-and-drop features and ability to access many software aspects in two clicks or less.

Launched earlier this year, AxiaGram is a mobile communication app for health care and behavioral health professionals that seamlessly integrates into any EHR. It features built-in artificial intelligence (AI) that powers voice recognition to document patient encounters and clinical plans quickly, as well as telehealth capabilities, Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) and HIPPA-compliant data protection.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the "breakthrough" companies, people, platforms and products in the health, fitness and medical technology industries. For the sixth annual awards program, HiMS was selected from among more than 4,000 nominations submitted across the globe.

About HiMS

Health Information Management Systems (HiMS) is a national company headquartered in Tucson, Arizona that designs Electronic Health Records (EHR) software to transform the integrated health care experience. HiMS creates innovative solutions that lead to better outcomes, lower costs and higher-quality care. The company sets itself apart from its competitors by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to improve clinical documentation and decision support. More information is available at hmsfirst.com.

View original content:

SOURCE HiMS