Lifestyle Marketing and Entertainment Industry Veterans Launch MACADOO

Marketing Advertising & Communications Solutions - Disruptive Digital Platform for The People

Diversity & Inclusion Reign Supreme at Women-Owned, Black-Owned, LGBTQ+ Owned Agency

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official public launch of MACADOO, a full-service, online Marketing, Advertising and Communications agency and resource designed for The People, reports Joelle Joseph Sayed, Chief Brand Officer of MACADOO. A digital platform, MACADOO is proud to develop, build, and grow brands, without astronomical agency fees, and without bias.

"As a former music and entertainment executive, that transitioned to owning a boutique marketing communications firm, I have spent my entire career building and transforming artists and brands into household names, but always had the desire to do more for those without access to huge budgets, the so-called underdogs with immense talent and potential. Most of our team is made up of exceptional Black women and we have first-hand experience of what being the underdog feels like," said Michelle Campbell, Founder, and CEO of MACADOO. "Alongside my team of executive DOOers, we are excited to be in this position as an outsourced marketing arm to businesses and brands, of all sizes, while offering elite services at DOOable rates."

MACADOO's creative-centric suite of service categories that include brand identity and consulting, and graphic design are led by Chief Creative Officer, Shareif Ziyadat, in addition to public relations, social media management, digital marketing, cause marketing and much more. The unique beauty and difference of MACADOO is access to a whole team of high-level experienced DOOers, and dedicated brand managers. Whether clients choose one of 18 package bundles, or ala carte services, the agency acts as a trusted extension of the client's business as goals are set and achieved. In short, MACADOO takes the guess work out of marketing.

With a collective of 50 plus years helping to sustain businesses through marketing, advertising, and communications expertise, MACADOO is dedicated to continuing to assist brands in achieving success through the disruptive digital platform for the People.

About MACADOO

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL and founded in 2021 by marketing and music industry veteran, Michelle Campbell, creative-centric MACADOO provides elite, executive brand marketing services and experience for businesses in need of brand growth. MACADOO assists individuals, entrepreneurs, startups, and small to medium-sized brands develop, build, and grow without paying big fees. www.macadoo.com

Media Contact: joelle@macadoo.com

