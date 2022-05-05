Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Earnings Conference Call to be held on Wednesday, May 11 at 8:00 p.m. (U.S. Eastern) / Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong)

SHANGHAI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

Following the earnings announcement, the Company's senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details Date/Time Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details

- United States Toll Free 1-888-317-6003 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-206-115 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-963-976 - International 1-412-317-6061 Conference Title Noah Holdings 1Q22 Earnings Conference Call Participant Password 8316018

A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference call until May 18, 2022 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 9378127.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the Announcements & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the full year 2021, Noah distributed RMB97.2 billion (US$15.3 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB156.0 billion (US$24.5 billion) as of December 31, 2021.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes diversified investment products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,316 relationship managers across 84 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy to other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

