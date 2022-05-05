Pyxus Announces Retirement of Carl L. Hausmann from Board of Directors

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced Carl L. Hausmann's intent to retire from the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of the 2022 annual shareholders meeting.

Hausmann was appointed to Pyxus' Board of Directors in October 2020 and serves on the Environmental, Social, Governance and Nominating Committee as well as the Audit Committee. Additionally, Hausmann served as a member of the Board of Directors of Pyxus International's predecessor, then named Alliance One International, Inc., from June 2013 to August 2018.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, as well as Pyxus' management team, we thank Carl for his guidance and many contributions over the years," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "His extensive experience in the agricultural industry, thorough understanding of our operations and support of our ESG framework has been instrumental in establishing the foundation necessary to position Pyxus for success moving forward. It has been a privilege to work with Carl during both of his Board appointments and we wish him all the best in the years to come."

Pyxus' Board of Directors anticipates identifying an individual qualifying as an independent director to fill the seat on the Board that will be vacated by Hausmann, which may not occur until after the Company's 2022 annual shareholders meeting.

