2022 of to a strong start

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is proud to report growth in net sales of 116 percent combined with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

"The beginning of 2022 was characterized by continued strong user growth. Our app was during the quarter one of the twenty most downloaded apps globally and about 80 percent of our 310 million Monthly active users use our platform daily. We are proud to help users and businesses benefit from a safer and more efficient communication experience everyday. The year began on a very strong note, with net sales growth of 116 percent in Q1 and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.5 percent. Investments in our AdTech platform and growing demand for our relatively new B2B product, Truecaller for Business, contributed to strong development this quarter. In a world characterized by uncertainty with developments such as the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, and interest rates and the Covid pandemic, Truecaller continues to stand its ground. We have seen no direct adverse financial impacts of such external factors on our business. On the contrary, unlike many other fast-growing technology companies, we continue to maintain a strong financial position, with a very strong cash flow and almost SEK 2 billion available for investments, giving us good opportunities to act when attractive opportunities arise. We intend to take advantage of such opportunities to further strengthen our market position, our product, and our services, and to achieve our long-term growth goals more quickly", says Alan Mamedi, CEO of Truecaller.

January-March 2022 (Q1)

Comparative figures refer to January-March 2021.

Net sales were up 116 percent to SEK 398.3m (184.0) compared to the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 181.4m (54.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.5 (29.5) percent.

Profit after tax of SEK 133.7m (42.8).

Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.36 (0.20) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.35 (0.12).

Profit for the quarter was not affected by any items affecting comparability, but such items reduced profit for Q1 2021 by SEK -10.1m . The items affecting comparability in 2021 comprised preparations for the IPO of SEK -4.3m and synthetic options of SEK -5.8m .

The number of monthly active users (MAU) increased by 14 percent to around 310.1 million (271.4).

Sales growth was 137 percent in India , 81 percent in the Middle East and Africa and 65 percent in the rest of the world.

Presentation of the report

Alan Mamedi, CEO and Odd Bolin, CFO presents the report and answers questions in a webcast and conference call today at 13.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English.

Follow the presentation live:

To listen to the presentation by phone, please call:

SE: +46851999383

UK: +443333009271

US: +1 6467224902

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

