Boys & Girls Clubs of America Inducts Seven National Leaders to Alumni Hall of Fame

Michael Collins, Admiral Erroll Brown, Tony Reagins, Maia Chaka, Tamyra Mensah-Stock, Matt Pfaltzgraf and Leonard Fournette join a collection of distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame members.

CHICAGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, as a part of the organization's 116th annual national conference, Boys & Girls Clubs of America welcomed seven new faces to its Alumni Hall of Fame. After two years of virtual celebrations, the in-person ceremony was held to honor the impact and accomplishments of these exceptional individuals and their desire to give back to the youth organizations and mentors that played a pivotal role in their lives.

From professional athletes to notable media personalities, entrepreneurs and beyond, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is thrilled to announce its class of 2022 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees. The following individuals were recognized last night during a formal ceremony as a part of the organization's 2022 annual national conference in Chicago: Retired Rear Admiral of United States Coast Guard, Erroll Brown; Major League Baseball Executive Tony Reagins; first female African American NFL officiate Maia Chaka; gold medalist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock; CEO and Founder of Fintech Startup, Softgiving Matt Pfaltzgraf; ESPN Golf Analyst Michael Collins; and Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette.

Each year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America looks forward to adding to its outstanding list of accomplished Alumni Hall of Fame members as it grows its Alumni network to encourage young people that their dreams are possible.

As leaders and innovators who grew up in the Club, these honorees share a passion for the next generation of Club kids and are dedicated to helping young people achieve great futures.

"We are thrilled to have another group of exceptional leaders and notable industry professionals joining our Boys & Girls Clubs of America family," said Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As we strive to help young people realize and achieve their own dreams, each of this year's inductees illustrates the possibility of personal and professional success in the future by way of their own Boys & Girls Club experience and story."

The ceremony, hosted by Tony-nominated actor and producer and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame Ambassador, Courtney B. Vance, was also followed by a performance from 10-time GRAMMY® Award winner and legendary performer, Chaka Kahn, who entertained inductees and their families in addition to Boys & Girls Clubs staff members, partners and donors. If you went to the Club as kid, join Alumni & Friends and the growing list of leaders and changemakers who grew up in the Club and share a passion for giving back to the next generation.

Learn more about this year's inductees and their stories:

Tamyra Mensah-Stock , gold medalist wrestler – Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Louisiana

A Houston-native, Tamyra was 13 years old when she was first introduced to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Louisiana while spending summers with her father. While Tamyra and her twin sister enjoyed playing games, making new friends and attending fun field trips with the Club, Tamyra treasured her Club experience for its role in helping her grow a relationship with her father. A woman of extraordinary strength and resilience, Tamyra also credits her faith and her love of wrestling in enabling her success on and off the mat.

Matt Pfaltzgraf , CEO and Founder of Fintech Startup, Softgiving – Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa

Matt Pfaltzgraf spent five years at Boys & Girls Clubs of Iowa where he and his brother found a safe and consistent place among an ever-changing family environment. Matt participated in many activities including baseball, basketball and more and enjoyed the opportunities and the support Club staff and mentors provided for him. Now a successful businessman, entrepreneur and CEO, Matt became fascinated with trading baseball cards at the Club which he identifies as one of his first introductions to business decision-making.

Michael Collins – ESPN Golf Analyst -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Lancaster

Michael Collins spent his elementary school years at Boys & Girls Clubs of Lancaster, where his single mother sent him after school and during the summer while she worked hard to provide for his family. Upon entering the Club, Michael immediately felt welcomed and entertained, knowing everyday there would be a good day to enjoy nutritious meals, participate in a number of sports and spend time with his friends. A standup comic for over 20 years, Michael not only credits his time at Boys & Girls Clubs for helping him to grow his confidence and resilience, but for helping them realize his talent in making people laugh.

Maia Chaka – first female African American Officiate -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester

Maia joined Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester in fifth grade, where she spent her middle school years and went on to work as a Staff member during high school. She was inspired by the female director at the Club, empowering her to follow in their footsteps as a change-maker in the community and as the first African American to officiate the NFL.

Tony Reagins – Major League Baseball Executive – Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley

Tony was immediately greeted by joy and laughter when he first entered Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella at seven years old. After losing his father at a young age, Tony looked up to Club CEO, Dave Ison, as a trusted mentor who always had his best interest in mind. Tony, recently completing his 30th year in

professional baseball, with his previous notable role overseeing all Baseball Operations as the General Manager of the Angels, is only the 5th African American General Manager in Major League Baseball history. One of his fondest memories is attending his first ever baseball game experience with Club friends and staff.

Leonard Fournette – Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay running back - Slidell Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana

Leonard was first introduced to Slidell Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana at age five, where he and his siblings would attend for the next five years. A Super Bowl champion and admirable role model for aspiring youth athletes, Leonard credits the Club for allowing him to build resilience to overcome adversity and keep him on a positive path toward a bright future.

Admiral Erroll Brown – retired rear admiral of United States Coast Guard - Boys & Girls Clubs Royal Theatre

At eight years old, Erroll was surrounded by positive and caring adult mentors who offered a safe space for him and his brother after-school. As the first African American promoted to flag rank in the U.S. Coast Guard, among a number of other accomplishments since his youth, he is grateful for the structure, lessons and confidence his Club experience provided him with.

