Tomorrow Farms Raises $8.5M in Seed Round Led by Lowercarbon Capital, with Additional Backing from Maveron, Valor Siren Ventures, Simple Food Ventures and SV Angel

With a goal to be the 'front end' for the future of food, Tomorrow Farms' seed round is supercharged with support from key investors in food, technology and climate

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Farms, a food technology company on a mission to fuel the sustainable food revolution with irresistible food and beverage brands, announced today an $8.5 million seed round led by Lowercarbon Capital and additional key investors, including Maveron, Valor Siren Ventures, Simple Food Ventures and SV Angel. Working to become the trusted, household name for the future of food, Tomorrow Farms has now raised $10.5 million in total funding.

The company partners with innovative, deep tech food companies to build consumer-friendly, retail-ready, animal-free brands and products. This seed round marks the beginning of an era for Tomorrow Farms as it prepares to launch its first products, grow its internal team, build meaningful retail relationships, and court new food technology partners to help solve some of our food system's biggest problems.

"To feed 10 billion humans without burning up what's left of our planet, we need food and drinks that are not just lower carbon, but also tastier, healthier, and just plain cooler," said Lowercarbon Capital Co-Founder Chris Sacca. "Tomorrow Farms is making delicious food that will turn even hardened fast-food junkies into unwitting hippies."

Tomorrow Farms is building a portfolio of "next-generation" food products, powered by innovative science, unforgettable brands, and world-class operations expertise. The company, incubated at the SALT Fund in early 2021, is working towards a more equitable and harmonious food system by reinventing pantry and refrigerator staples so they're better for people, kinder to animals, and easier on the planet. With its first products launching to consumers this summer, Tomorrow Farms is hoping to win hearts, minds, and stomachs to fuel the sustainable food revolution.

Tomorrow Farms CEO and co-founder Ben Berman's passion for food started at a young age. He launched his first business venture at just 18 years old with a food truck, Mainely Burgers , which he eventually grew to three trucks and 16 employees. Years later, while attending graduate school in Philadelphia, the pandemic hit and his passion for food took a philanthropic turn when he serendipitously launched Good Pizza from his apartment. Using an electric oven, his pizza recipe, and a homemade pulley system, Berman lowered pizzas down to lucky winners each week to raise money for local charities. While Berman's efforts gained buzz with an appearance on Ellen, Good Pizza has raised over $100,000 in total and is now part of Philabundance, the largest hunger relief organization in Philadelphia. With experience in food entrepreneurship, management consulting, and a Wharton MBA, Berman brings to Tomorrow Farms the necessary blend of experience for a company looking at the future of food, for both people and planet.

"We're on the precipice of a complete paradigm shift in our food system, and that shift is necessary," said Ben Berman, the CEO and Co-Founder of Tomorrow Farms. "We are working to bring the future of food to consumers today, partnering with the most innovative food science companies in the world to create products that actually make a difference for people, animals, and the planet."

For more information on Tomorrow Farms, please visit www.tomorrowfarms.co

About Tomorrow Farms

Tomorrow Farms is on a mission to win hearts, minds, and stomachs to fuel the sustainable food revolution. The company partners with innovative food science companies to build irresistible food and beverage brands that are better for people, kinder to animals, and easier on the planet. A more equitable and harmonious food system is in sight -- and Tomorrow Farms is reinventing pantry and refrigerator staples to help us all get there.

