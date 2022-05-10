Equitable Delivers Record Earnings, ROE Surpasses Top End of Target Range, Dividend Increases Again

AUM2 Exceeds $43 Billion on Diversified Lending, Confidence in 2022 Guidance Confirmed

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) (Equitable or the Bank) today reported its best-ever quarter of earnings for the period ended March 31, 2022, as Equitable Bank (Canada's Challenger Bank™) delivered strong revenue growth across its personal and commercial business lines while boldly driving change in Canadian banking with expanded products, services and partnerships to enrich people's lives.

Strong 2022 start with best-ever quarterly earnings • Q1 reported earnings +27% y/y to $87.9 million, adjusted earnings3 +34% to $92.4 million • Q1 reported diluted EPS +27% to $2.51, adjusted diluted EPS3 +33% to $2.64 • Reported efficiency ratio1 39.9%, adjusted efficiency

ratio3 37.0% with 3.7% adjusted operating leverage1,,3

High-quality revenue and asset growth • Assets under management2 +18% y/y to $43.4 billion • Loan originations +29% y/y to $3.5 billion • Reported revenue +25% y/y to $187.6 million, adjusted revenue3 +26% to $188.5 million

ROE and Book Value Per Share Growth ahead of target • Q1 reported ROE1 18.3%, adjusted ROE3 19.2% • Book value per share1 +18% to $57.64





Conventional loans2 +35% y/y to $22.5 billion • Single family alternative +37% y/y to $15.4 billion • Decumulation loans +216% y/y to $363 million • Commercial Finance Group +16% y/y to $4.1 billion,

Specialized lending +178% y/y to $715 million and equipment

leasing +31% y/y to $773 million

EQ Bank now exceeds 270,000 customers at May 1, 2022 • Q1 customers +32% y/y to 266,188 at March 31, 2022 • Deposits surpassed $7.3 billion, +25% y/y • Customer transactions +91% y/y, number of products held +15% y/y

Capital ratios provide strong support for future growth • CETI ratio1 13.5%, 0.5% above target floor representing $1.96 per

share of excess capital



"Our Challenger Bank approach was validated again this quarter. Our lending activities produced double-digit growth and some of the best credit metrics I have seen since joining Equitable 15 years ago. The 216% year-over-year growth in our new decumulation lending services demonstrates the effectiveness of the Bank's strategic approach to building businesses organically, while ongoing strength in Bennington's performance proves our ability to grow through acquisition. EQ Bank's addition this week of a sleek new account opening process, using informed AI, will make our award-winning digital platform even more customer friendly as we go from strength to strength. Record earnings and an adjusted ROE1 of 19.2% (reported – 18.3%) point to really effective execution by a talented team that I am privileged to work with every day," said Andrew Moor, President and CEO. "I am also pleased to see the federal government's new appointment of an Open Banking lead as our country moves closer to giving Canadians access to valuable new choices and more control over their financial lives."

___________________________ 1. For information about these financial and banking measures and terms, see the "Other financial and banking measures and terms" section. 2. These are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures" section. 3. Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-GAAP measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank acquisition and integration related costs. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures" section.



First Quarter Provides a Springboard to Achieve Ambitious 2022 Guidance

Based on first quarter growth in conventional assets, its current outlook, and the strength and advantage of its asset diversification and pricing strategies, the Bank today expressed confidence in prior annual guidance for the full-year 2022 of +12-15% in total lending growth (Q1 +19%), +8-10% EPS growth (Q1 adjusted 1 +33%, Q1 reported +27%), ROE of 15%+ (Q1 adjusted 1 19.2%, Q1 reported 18.3%), pre-provision, pre-tax income +12% (Q1 adjusted 1 +28%, Q1 reported +21%), book value per share +12% (Q1 +18%) and CET1 13%+ (Q1 13.5%)

Net interest income and net interest margin (NIM)2 were both higher on a y/y and q/q basis with the full-year 2022 outlook for NIM remaining strong and stable as previously indicated, supported by systems and tools put in place over the years to manage margins, even in a changing rate environment

Personal Banking Asset Growth 20% to $23.2 Billion

Single family alternative portfolio +37% y/y and +7% q/q to $15.4 billion (2022 annual guidance +12-15%), with originations +63% y/y supported by deep broker partnerships and a decline in loan attrition

Reverse mortgage assets +262% y/y to $304 million (2022 annual guidance +150%) reflecting expanded distribution and growing brand awareness of Equitable as an attractive provider of reverse mortgages to Canadians nearing or in retirement

Insurance lending (CSV) +91% y/y to nearly $60 million (2022 annual guidance +100%) assisted by the introduction of Immediate Financing Arrangement, enabling customers who purchase whole life insurance policies with an Equitable insurance partner to immediately access 100% of their total annual premium as equity as well as by the addition of Equitable Life of Canada as one of nine leading insurers to partner with Equitable

During Q1, the Bank introduced Equitable Connect, a digital portal enabling mortgage brokers to more easily submit and manage client documentation as part of the origination process for alternative, prime and reverse mortgages, and the Bank to send real-time communication and status updates on the fulfillment process

_______________________________ 1. Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-GAAP measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank acquisition and integration related costs. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures" section.

2. These are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures" section.



Commercial Asset Growth 16% Y/Y to $10.9 Billion on Diversified Platform Expansion

Conventional commercial loan asset expansion +26% y/y to $6.0 billion on +16% growth in Commercial Finance Group loan portfolio (2022 annual guidance +10-15%), +19% growth in Business Enterprise Solutions (2022 annual guidance +10-15%) and +178% growth in Specialized Finance (2022 annual guidance +20-30%)

Equipment leasing portfolio +31% y/y to $773 million (2022 annual guidance +10-15%) with 69% of new assets comprised of high credit-quality prime leases

Multi-unit insured portfolio +2% to $4.2 billion (2022 guidance 0-5%)

EQ Bank Again Named Top in Canada by Forbes

With EQ Bank customer growth of +32% y/y to 266,188 (including 15,000+ new account openings in the first quarter, further increasing to more than 270,000 as of May 1, 2022 ), EQ Bank continues to demonstrate why its digital platform is a better choice for Canadians who are looking to gain an edge through features that are built to help customers make more money, save time and benefit from transparency

EQ Bank deposits increased $1.5 billion or 25% y/y (2022 annual guidance +20-30%) to $7.3 billion

With the second quarter introduction of AI-enabled identity verification technology, opening an EQ Bank account using various forms of government-issued ID should become even easier for customers and is expected to support additional account and deposit growth

In recognition of its leadership, the EQ Bank platform was recently named top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list for 2022 – a title it also held in 2021

Solid Progress on Path to Closing the Acquisition of Concentra Bank in 2022

On February 7, 2022 , Equitable Bank announced its intent to acquire Concentra Bank for an estimated $470 million , Canada's 13th largest Schedule I bank, which will add new customers, significant scale in core business lines and the opportunity to achieve mid-single digit EPS accretion in the first full year following closing including from $30 million+ in annual synergies within the first two years

The acquisition is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals, including those required under the Bank Act ( Canada ), the Trust and Loan Companies Act ( Canada ), and the Competition Act ( Canada )

A formal Application to acquire a significant and controlling interest in Concentra Bank was filed with OSFI on February 28, 2022 and is currently undergoing review for approval

Credit Quality Indicators Reflect Long-Term Success in Risk Management

PCL was a net benefit of $0.1 million in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021 net benefit $0.8 million , Q4 2021 benefit $1.4 million ) as future expected losses recorded in 2020 continued to be released because of improving macroeconomic variables

Net impaired loans declined to 0.22% at March 31, 2022 compared to 0.36% a year ago reflecting net reductions of $26.8 million in single family mortgages and $6.9 million of equipment leases over the past 12 months, partially offset by $6.0 million in conventional commercial loans. Management does not expect to incur material loss on these loans

Equitable remains well reserved for credit losses with allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 14 bps at March 31, 2022 compared to 22 bps at March 31, 2021

Realized losses were less than 1 basis point of total loan assets or $1.0 million in Q1 – better even than the Bank's industry-leading 10-year credit history– compared to $2.5 million or 3 basis points in Q1 2021

The Bank's risk management outlook for full-year 2022 is founded on a constructive view of Canadian residential and commercial real estate with expected credit loss provisions to return to pre-pandemic levels, assuming the Canadian economy continues on its path to recovery, while mortgage arrears rates in both the Personal and Commercial Bank segments are expected to remain low

Strong Capital and Liquidity Even with Record Capital Deployment

Liquid assets 1 were $3.0 billion or 8.0% of total assets at March 31, 2022 , a prudent level that reflects upcoming obligations, compared to the deliberately elevated level of $3.2 billion or 10.2% a year ago when pandemic-related uncertainties were much higher. Retail and securitization funding markets remain liquid and efficient

Equitable Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio1 was 13.5% at March 31, 2022 compared to 13.3% at December 31, 2021 , driven by quarterly earnings retention and a $50 million capital investment funded through Equitable Group Inc.'s new funding facility

New Milestone Reached with Bank's Institutional Deposit Note Program

During the first quarter, the Bank simultaneously closed two deposit note offerings, raising a combined total of $500 million – its largest total issuance to date – to bring its total Deposit Note program to $1.95 billion

Included in the successful offering was a $250 million , 1.8-year fixed rate note at 2.753% due December 4, 2023 and a $250 million , 4-year fixed rate note at 3.362% due March 2, 2026 , priced respectively at 123 and 162 basis points over the interpolated Government of Canada bond curve

Despite market volatility, both offerings were well oversubscribed, reflecting investor confidence in the Bank

Retail funding markets also feature extraordinary liquidity compared to historical norms, supporting further deposit growth potential

NCIB and DRIP

In the first quarter, Equitable's common share Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) was reinstated to enable shareholders to reinvest their cash dividends to purchase additional common shares at a 2% discount to the volume weighted average trading price of the shares on the TSX for the five trading days immediately preceding the dividend payment date. Common shares issued through the DRIP are from the Bank's treasury

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Equitable Group renewed its normal course issuer bid (NCIB), allowing it to repurchase up to 2,325,951 of its common shares and 289,340 of its non-cumulative 5-year reset preferred shares Series 3, representing approximately 10% of its public float as at December 10, 2021 . No shares were purchased under this renewed NCIB during the first quarter

______________________________________ 1. For information about these financial and banking measures and terms, see the "Other financial and banking measures and terms" section.



Equitable Announces 4% Q/Q Increase in Common Share Dividend or 57% Y/Y Growth

Equitable's Board of Directors declared a common share dividend of $0.29 per common share or $1.16 annualized, payable on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record June 15, 2022

This represents an 57% increase over the $0.185 dividend declared a year ago or a 4% increase over the dividend declared in February 2022

The latest increase reflects Equitable's philosophy of growing the dividend while maintaining a payout ratio that is much lower than other Canadian banks and using incremental capital to fuel asset expansion with high future ROE as well as the recent lifting of a pandemic-related regulatory moratorium restricting Canadian banks from raising dividends

Equitable's Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on June 30, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business June 15, 2022

Equitable's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation

Equitable Produces First-Ever ESG Report

In May 2022 , the Bank issued its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, providing detailed data on its dedicated environmental and social programs that are overseen by the Board of Directors through the recently expanded mandate of its Governance and Nominating Committee

The Report, available on the Bank's Investor Relations website, is modelled on industry best practices and recommendations made by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

As a result of the Bank's focus on ESG, Equitable's Sustainalytics risk rating improved to 21.1, its MSCI rating is AA and S&P's Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment of Equitable significantly improved year over year

Institutional Investor Day Set for June 13, 2022 in Person

Equitable's senior leadership team will showcase the next phase of the Bank's strategies, profile growth opportunities and elaborate on digital innovations at the Globe & Mail Centre in Toronto's King East Design District

A replay will be available at eqbank.investorroom.com following the event

"Every measure of Equitable's performance in Q1, whether reported or adjusted, demonstrated that challenging the status quo in Canadian banking with purpose is creating value for our stakeholders. In addition to expanding adjusted revenue1 by 26% (reported +25%) and earnings1 by 34% (reported +27%) year over year, we continued to invest in top talent, process and product innovation – while again delivering a Canadian banking best-in-class efficiency ratio. Our strategic focus on conventional asset growth, and diversification in sources and uses of funding is allowing us to maintain strong and stable margin performance while deploying resources to closing the Concentra Bank acquisition later in 2022. With these priorities and our resilient business model across economic cycles, we have conviction in the Bank's ability to achieve consistent north-star performance of greater than 15% ROE for the full year of 2022, building off the foundation of our record results in the first quarter," said Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer of Equitable.

________________________________ 1. For information about these financial and banking measures and terms, see the "Other financial and banking measures and terms" section.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

($000s) As at March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 725,281 773,251 596,267 Restricted cash 448,631 462,164 532,693 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements - 550,030 350,037 Investments 1,220,397 1,033,438 611,718 Loans – Personal 23,324,211 22,421,603 19,507,100 Loans – Commercial 10,893,131 10,479,159 9,384,917 Securitization retained interests 220,685 207,889 187,866 Other assets 317,632 231,536 183,939

37,149,968 36,159,070 31,354,537 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities:





Deposits 22,238,382 20,856,383 17,609,846 Securitization liabilities 10,966,178 11,375,020 11,731,668 Obligations under repurchase agreements 880,203 1,376,763 - Deferred tax liabilities 64,488 63,141 63,269 Funding facilities 324,575 200,128 - Subscription receipts 230,386 - - Other liabilities 407,920 335,001 217,975

35,112,132 34,206,436 29,622,758 Shareholders' equity:





Preferred shares 70,607 70,607 72,194 Common shares 232,854 230,160 224,397 Contributed surplus 9,357 8,693 7,722 Retained earnings 1,727,169 1,650,757 1,449,715 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,151) (7,583) (22,249)

2,037,836 1,952,634 1,731,779

37,149,968 36,159,070 31,354,537

Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

($000s, except per share amounts) Three month period ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Interest income:



Loans – Personal 173,780 161,057 Loans – Commercial 115,746 101,258 Investments 3,855 2,899 Other 2,859 2,620

296,240 267,834 Interest expense:



Deposits 84,472 77,785 Securitization liabilities 49,290 55,892 Bank facilities 306 191

134,068 133,868 Net interest income 162,172 133,966 Non-interest income:



Fees and other income 6,033 5,575 Net loss on loans and investments 4,798 (1,461) Gains on securitization activities and income from securitization retained interests 14,615 12,090

25,446 16,204 Revenue 187,618 150,170 Provision for credit losses (125) (772) Revenue after provision for credit losses 187,743 150,942 Non-interest expenses:



Compensation and benefits 36,772 28,973 Other 38,161 28,344

74,933 57,317 Income before income taxes 112,810 93,625 Income taxes:



Current 23,516 22,042 Deferred 1,347 2,389

24,863 24,431 Net income 87,947 69,194 Dividends on preferred shares 1,089 1,114 Net income available to common shareholders 86,858 68,080 Earnings per share:



Basic 2.55 2.01 Diluted 2.51 1.98

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

($000s) Three month period ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net income 87,947 69,194 Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:



Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Net unrealized losses from change in fair value (21,369) (1,658) Reclassification of net losses to income 2,277 1,139 Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:



Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Net unrealized (losses) gains from change in fair value (1,425) 9,728 Reclassification of net losses to retained earnings 1,209 -

(19,308) 9,209 Income tax recovery (expense) 5,063 (2,418)

(14,245) 6,791 Cash flow hedges:



Net unrealized gains from change in fair value 26,241 13,910 Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income 429 (465)

26,670 13,445 Income tax expense (6,993) (3,533)

19,677 9,912 Total other comprehensive income 5,432 16,703 Total comprehensive income 93,379 85,897

Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)

($000s) March 31, 2022

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss) Total Cash Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments at

FVOCI Total Balance, beginning

of period 70,607 230,160 8,693 1,650,757 680 (8,263) (7,583) 1,952,634 Net Income - - - 87,947 - - - 87,947 Realized loss on sale of shares - - - (896) - - - (896) Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 19,677 (14,245) 5,432 5,432 Exercise of stock options - 2,405 - - - - - 2,405 Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (1,089) - - - (1,089) Common shares - - - (9,550) - - - (9,550) Stock-based compensation - - 953 - - - - 953 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 289 (289) - - - - - Balance, end of period 70,607 232,854 9,357 1,727,169 20,357 (22,508) (2,151) 2,037,836 ($000s) March 31, 2021 Balance, beginning of period 72,477 218,166 8,092 1,387,919 (19,943) (19,009) (38,952) 1,647,702 Net Income - - - 69,194 - - - 69,194 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 9,912 6,791 16,703 16,703 Exercise of stock options - 5,226 - - - - - 5,226 Purchase of treasury preferred shares (283) - - - - - - (283) Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares - - - (10) - - - (10) Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (1,114) - - - (1,114) Common shares - - - (6,274) - - - (6,274) Stock-based compensation - - 635 - - - - 635 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 1,005 (1,005) - - - - - Balance, end of period 72,194 224,397 7,722 1,449,715 (10,031) (12,218) (22,249) 1,731,779

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

($000s) Three month period ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income 86,858 69,194 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:



Financial instruments at fair value through income (1,727) (7,390) Amortization of premiums/discount on investments 300 18 Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs 8,833 7,337 Provision for credit losses (125) (772) Securitization gains (4,628) (4,178) Stock-based compensation 953 635 Income taxes 24,863 24,431 Securitization retained interests 12,418 10,679 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Restricted cash 13,533 (28,654) Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 550,030 100,166 Loans receivable, net of securitizations (1,342,712) (647,107) Other assets (4,267) 5,907 Deposits 1,409,648 1,028,166 Securitization liabilities (401,560) (260,329) Obligations under repurchase agreements (496,560) (251,877) Funding facilities 124,447 - Subscription receipts 230,386 - Other liabilities 46,697 35,578 Income taxes paid (65,042) (17,225) Cash flows from operating activities 192,345 64,579 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from issuance of common shares 2,405 5,226 Dividends paid on preferred shares (1,089) (1,114) Dividends paid on common shares (9,550) (6,274) Cash flows used in financing activities (8,234) (2,162) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Purchase of investments (57,900) (31,307) Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments 111,468 16,355 Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts (273,221) (425) Purchase of capital assets and system development costs (12,428) (8,516) Cash flows used in investing activities (232,081) (23,893) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (47,970) 38,524 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 773,251 557,743 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 725,281 596,267 Cash flows from operating activities include:



Interest received 271,048 338,505 Interest paid (122,071) (139,957) Dividends received 1,271 1,482

About Equitable

Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C and EQB.R) and serves more than 340,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by the Bank in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectations and other statements made herein, whether with respect to the Bank's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "guidance", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "outlook", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved", "will likely" or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of the Bank to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions including, without limitation, impacts as a result of COVID-19, global geopolitical risk, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in the MD&A and in the Bank's documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting the Bank and the Canadian economy. Although the Bank believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by the Bank in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its loan business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions including, without limitation, impacts as a result of COVID-19, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding the Bank's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted financial results

On February 7, 2022, Equitable Bank announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Concentra Bank (Concentra), subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2022. As a result of the announced agreement, Equitable Bank has incurred certain acquisition costs beginning in Q4 2021. To enhance comparability between reporting periods, increase consistency with other financial institutions, and provide the reader with a better understanding of the Bank's performance, adjusted results are being introduced starting Q1 2022. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjustments impacting current and prior periods:

Concentra acquisition/integration costs, pre-tax:

Q1 2022 – $5.1 million of acquisition and integration related costs and $0.9 million of interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders 1 , and

Q4 2021 – $0.7 million of acquisition costs.

_________________________________________ 1. The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts will be converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of Concentra acquisition. The net proceeds from the issuance are held in an escrow account and the interest income earned is not recognized until the closing date. In the event that the acquisition does not close, the interest that accrues to the investment will be paid to the subscription receipt holders, along with the return of their initial investment.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results



As at or for the three months ended





31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21 Reported financial results ($ thousands)









Net interest income



162,172 155,952 133,966 Non-interest income



25,446 15,911 16,204 Revenue



187,618 171,863 150,170 Non-interest expense



74,933 70,427 57,317 Pre-provision pre-tax income



112,685 101,436 92,853 Provision for credit loss



(125) (1,420) (772) Income tax expense



24,862 22,795 24,431 Net income



87,948 80,061 69,194 Net income available to common shareholders



86,858 78,973 68,080 Adjustments ($ thousands)









Interest expenses – paid to Subscription Receipt holders(1)



914 - - Non-interest expenses – acquisition/integration related costs



5,133 725 - Pre-tax adjustments



6,047 725 - Income tax expense(2)



1,584 190 - Post-tax adjustments



4,463 535 - Adjusted financial results ($ thousands)









Net interest income



163,086 155,952 133,966 Non-interest income



25,446 15,911 16,204 Revenue





188,532 171,863 150,170 Non-interest expense



69,800 69,702 57,317 Pre-provision pre-tax income



118,732 102,161 92,853 Provision for credit loss



(125) (1,420) (772) Income tax expense



26,447 22,985 24,431 Net income



92,410 80,596 69,194 Net income available to common shareholders



91,321 79,508 68,080 Diluted earnings per share ($, except number of shares)









Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding



34,545,393 34,538,314 34,314,264 Diluted earnings per share - reported



2.51 2.29 1.98 Diluted earnings per share - adjusted



2.64 2.30 1.98 Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share



0.13 0.01 -

(1) The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts will be converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of Concentra acquisition. The net proceeds from the issuance are held in an escrow account and the interest income earned is not recognized until the closing date. In the event that the acquisition does not close, the interest that accrues to the investment will be paid to the subscription receipt holders, along with the return of their initial investment. (2) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.

• Reconciliation of adjusted efficiency ratio

($000s, except percentages) 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Change 31-Mar-21 Change Non-interest expenses - reported 74,933 70,427 6% 57,317 31% Adjustments on a pre-tax basis: Non-interest expenses – integration related costs (5,133) (725) 608% - N/A Non-interest expenses – adjusted 69,800 69,702 0% 57,317 22%











Revenue - reported 187,618 171,863 9% 150,170 25% Adjustment on a pre-tax basis:









Interest expenses – paid to Subscription Receipt holders 914 - N/A - N/A Revenue - adjusted 188,532 171,863 10% 150,170 26% Efficiency ratio - adjusted 37.0% 40.6% (3.6%) 38.2% (1.2%)

• Reconciliation of adjusted return on equity (ROE)

($000s, except percentages) 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Change 31-Mar-21 Change Net income available to common shareholders – reported 86,858 78,973 10% 68,080 28% Adjustments on an after-tax basis: Costs associated with Concentra acquisition 4,463 535 734% -

N/A Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted Weighted average common equity outstanding - adjusted 91,3211,926,646 79,508 1,841,008 15% 5% 68,080 1,617,447 34% 19% Return on equity - adjusted 19.2% 17.1% 2.1% 17.1% 2.1%

Other non-GAAP measures and ratios

• Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total assets reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by the Bank.

($000s) 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Change 31-Mar-21 Change Total assets on the consolidated balance sheet 37,149,968 36,159,070 3% 31,354,537 18% Loan principal derecognized 6,272,342 5,860,830 7% 5,386,980 16% Assets under management 43,422,310 42,019,900 3% 36,741,517 18%



• Conventional loans: are the total on-balance sheet loan principal excluding Prime single family and Insured multi-unit residential mortgages.

($000s) 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Change 31-Mar-21 Change Alternative single family mortgages 15,399,287 14,392,904 7% 11,257,582 37% Reverse mortgages 304,285 247,363 23% 84,027 262% Cash surrender value loans 59,196 49,142 20% 31,061 91% Total Conventional loans – Personal 15,762,768 14,689,409 7% 11,372,670 39%











Business Enterprise Solutions 1,154,573 1,086,826 6% 966,317 19% Commercial Finance Group 4,111,394 3,942,836 4% 3,532,112 16% Specialized finance 714,856 645,588 11% 256,760 178% Equipment leasing 772,868 732,682 5% 589,456 31% Total Conventional loans – Commercial 6,753,691 6,407,932 5% 5,344,645 26% Total Conventional loans 22,516,459 21,097,341 7% 16,717,315 35%



• Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.

• Pre-provision pre-tax income: is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.

Other financial and banking measures and terms

• Book value per common share: is calculated by dividing common shareholders' equity by the number of common shares outstanding.

($000s) 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Change 31-Mar-21 Change Shareholders' equity 2,037,836 1,952,634 4% 1,731,779 18% Preferred shares (70,607) (70,607) 0% (72,194) (2%) Common shareholders' equity 1,967,229 1,882,027 5% 1,659,585 19% Common shares outstanding 34,130,326 34,070,810 0% 33,917,172 1% Book value per common share - reported 57.64 55.24 4% 48.93 18%



• CET1 ratio: this key measure of capital strength is defined as CET1 Capital as a percentage of total RWA. This ratio is calculated for the Bank in accordance with the guidelines issued by OSFI. CET1 Capital is defined as shareholders' equity plus any qualifying other non-controlling interest in subsidiaries less preferred shares issued and outstanding, any goodwill, other intangible assets and cash flow hedge reserve components of accumulated other comprehensive income.

• Efficiency ratio: this measure is used to assess the efficiency of the Bank's cost structure in terms of revenue generation. This ratio is derived by dividing non-interest expenses by revenue. A lower efficiency ratio reflects a more efficient cost structure.

($000s, except percentages) For the three months ended

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Change 31-Mar-21 Change Non-interest expenses 74,933 70,427 6% 57,317 31% Revenue 187,618 171,863 9% 150,170 25% Efficiency ratio - reported 39.9% 41.0% (1.1%) 38.2% 1.7%



• Liquid assets: is a measure of the Bank's cash or assets that can be readily converted into cash, which are held for the purposes of funding loans, deposit maturities, and the ability to collect other receivables and settle other obligations.

• Operating leverage: is the growth rate in revenue less the growth rate in non-interest expenses.

• Return on equity (ROE): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of the weighted average common equity outstanding during the period.

($000s, except percentages) For the three months ended

31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Change 31-Mar-21 Change Net income available to common shareholders 86,858 78,973 10% 68,080 28% Weighted average common equity outstanding 1,923,879 1,841,008 5% 1,617,447 19% Return on equity - reported 18.3% 17.0% 1.3% 17.1% 1.2%



• Risk-weighted assets (RWA): represents the Bank's assets and off-balance sheet exposures, weighted according to risk as prescribed by OSFI under the CAR Guideline.

