RealScout Wins Realogy's FWD Innovation Summit 2022

MADISON, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced that RealScout, a real estate technology company that provides a full-featured search platform for real estate agents to collaborate with their clients during the home–buying process, was selected as the winner of the FWD Innovation Summit (FWD) 2022. Realogy's annual FWD competition is designed to accelerate technology innovation and help shape the future of the real estate services market. RealScout will receive $25k and prominent placement in Realogy's Open Ecosystem, a technology platform that brings together agents, brokers, partners and developers to enable choice, flexibility and customized solutions for home buying and selling and beyond.

"Our team loves this industry, and we are steadfast in our commitment to supporting it," said Andrew Flachner, president and co-founder of RealScout. "One of the most exciting parts of our plan involves the integration of our platform with Realogy's open ecosystem. We believe that's the way the industry is heading, Realogy is leading the way, and we're excited to be a part of that story."

FWD, Realogy's one-of-a-kind pitch competition, highlights forward-thinking technology, ideas and solutions to unlock opportunities for agents, brokers, and the consumers they serve. There were five finalists who presented their products and innovations to a panel of Realogy executives, brokers and agents. Runners up include Earnnest, Elm Street, Likely.ai and MaxaDesigns.

"All of the finalists of this year's FWD Innovation Summit presented rich and meaningful technology that aid in various aspects of the real estate market and services, so selecting a single winner wasn't an easy task," said Kacie Ricker, senior vice president of Product, Realogy. "RealScout has a consistent track record of delivering a high-quality product, which is proven by successful implementations throughout our brokerage network. Even better, their product strategy is strongly aligned with our Open Ecosystem vision, so we're very excited to add this powerful tool to our Marketplace. Working seamlessly with our existing tech tools such as MoxiWorks, RealScout is going to be a powerful tool in our agents' arsenals."

About RealScout

RealScout empowers real estate agents to engage/convert their leads/SOI (sphere of influence) through automated consumer experiences powered by reliable and timely MLS data. Partnering with leading brokerages in over 150 markets, RealScout helps agents and brokers achieve higher conversion rates, customer retention, and marketing ROI. RealScout offers many robust integrations with leading real estate CRMs, as well as a GraphQL API for advanced use cases.

RealScout also powers "Buyer Graph Initiatives" (cooperatives of brokerages sharing buyer activity) in 18+ metros, providing access to valuable real-time market demand insights to brokers, agents, and their clients.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for 11 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S. the past two years, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

