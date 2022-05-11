Andrew and Peggy Cherng make $25 million gift to Huntington Hospital

PASADENA, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Huntington Hospital hosted a reception in honor of the longtime support and generosity of Panda Charitable Family Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cherng family, the founding family of the beloved and largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. Panda Express. The gathering was held to recognize their recent $25 million gift to Huntington Hospital, supporting the enhancement of the hospital's surgical program. In addition, the building on Huntington's campus known as the "West Tower" has now been named the Cherng Family West Tower.

From left to right: Brian Lai, Nicole Cherng, Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, President and CEO, Huntington Health, Andrew Cherng, Andrea Cherng, Peggy Cherng, Benjamin Lee, Michelle Cherng Lee and Jane Haderlein, Senior Vice President Philanthropy and Public Relations, Huntington Health. (PRNewswire)

"I'm incredibly grateful for the Cherng family's investment in our hospital and healthcare for the community," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Huntington Health. "Their generous gift helps secure Huntington's future as a leader in surgical care as one of the top hospitals in our region, touching the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients in the years to come."

The Cherngs have a long history of supporting Huntington Hospital. From the smallest newborns to the most complex trauma patients, their gifts over the years have helped save the lives of countless individuals in the region. In addition, the Cherngs coordinated a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) through the Panda Cares Foundation, and its COVID-19 Community Care Fund, supporting the health of Huntington's caregivers.

"For many years, Andrew and Peggy Cherng and their family have greatly supported our community personally, as well as through the work they do through the Panda Cares Foundation," said Jane Haderlein, senior vice president of philanthropy and public relations, Huntington Health. "We are proud to display their family name on our campus as a symbol of their commitment to our local community and the lifesaving care they are supporting through their generosity. We feel fortunate to consider them lifelong friends and advocates of our hospital."

To learn more about Andrew and Peggy Cherng and the impact they have made through the Panda Cares Foundation, please visit: www.pandacares.org

For details on how to support Huntington Hospital, please visit: https://giving.huntingtonhospital.com/

About Huntington Health

Huntington Health, www.huntingtonhealth.org, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai, offers the full spectrum of care for every need: Whether at our hospital, urgent care, ambulatory surgery center, cancer center or doctor's office, we're here to care for the physical, mental and social well-being of every person. Huntington Health is home to the largest emergency department and only level-II trauma center in the San Gabriel Valley. And our Family Birth Center and level-III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) give babies the safest start to life. Learn more about us on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huntington Hospital