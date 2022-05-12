Quarterhill Announces Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Consolidated Revenue was $168.5 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $79.1 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $60.2 million at March 31, 2022

Working capital 2 was $176.9 million at March 31, 2022

ITS segment had significant new contract wins totaling approximately $75.0 million

We appointed Rusty Lewis and Pamela Steer to the board in Q1 and subsequent to quarter end, appointed Kim Stevenson to the board

WiLAN signed license agreements with Apple and Kyocera

Stout hired as lead financial advisor for the WiLAN strategic review process

"Driven by strong results from WiLAN, our licensing segment, Quarterhill generated significant revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in Q1," said Bret Kidd, President and CEO at Quarterhill. "With a long history of generating cash flow, WiLAN's results in Q1 will further strengthen our balance sheet and add substantial capital resources to support our organic and M&A growth plans."

"The top-line for our ITS business was up significantly year-over-year led primarily by the addition of ETC, though revenue and margin results for the quarter were impacted by seasonality in the IRD business, the timing of the rollout for certain projects and inflationary pressures. Overall, our outlook for the year is unchanged at this time and remains favourable. We expect results to pick up in subsequent quarters as IRD moves into its seasonally stronger periods and as ITS implementation activity increases."

"On the cost front, we expect expenses to trend down this year as integration efforts are underway at both the corporate level and between IRD and ETC. The decline will be modest in 2022 as we still have three portfolio companies and are running the review process for WiLAN, but we expect deeper savings to come in 2023. The broader tailwinds in the ITS industry remain in place and with our significant financial resources, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in our US$4.0 billion sales pipeline and to accelerate growth via M&A."

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on July 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 17, 2022.

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Review

Quarterhill's revenue is broadly segmented into ITS, reflecting the IRD and ETC businesses, and Licensing, reflecting the WiLAN business. ETC was acquired September 1, 2021 and as a result, the comparative financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 do not include results from ETC.

Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022") are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR .

Consolidated revenues for Q1 2022 were $168.5 million, compared to $19.3 million in Q1 2021. ITS revenue increased in Q1 2022 due to the acquistion of VDS Verkehrstechnik GmbH ("VDS") in April 2021 and ETC in September 2021. WiLAN's revenue increased significantly in Q1 2022 due to strong license activity in the quarter. The majority of WiLAN's licenses are generally one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next.

Gross margin percent2 for Q1 2022 was 55% compared to 34% in Q1 2021. Gross margin increased in Q1 2022 due primarily to a number of agreements having been completed by the licensing business. Licensing gross margin rose significantly in the quarter to 63% compared to 25% in Q1 2021. Licensing gross margin will fluctuate depending primarily on the level of litigation and contingent legal and partner costs incurred in a respective period relative to revenue generated. Gross margin in the ITS segment was 28% in Q1 2022 compared to 40% in Q1 2021. ITS margins reflect the addition of the ETC business and may fluctuate on a quarterly basis depending primarily on the nature of projects underway during the period, their related margin profile and the timing for which associated costs and revenue are recognized.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization and other charges. Operating expenses for Q1 2022 were $21.8 million (13% of revenue) compared to $12.5 million (65% of revenue) in Q1 2021. Operating expenses have increased year-over-year due primarily to the addition of expenses from the ITS companies acquired in 2021 [as well as inflationary pressures on materials and personnel].

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q1 2022 was $79.1 million compared to negative $408 thousand in Q1 2021. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased due primarily to strong Q1 2022 revenue generated by the licensing segment, offset in part by higher operating expenses. On a segment basis, in Q1 2022, the ITS business generated Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million and the licensing business generated Adjusted EBITDA of $81.0 million.

Net income before tax in Q1 2022 was $71.7 million and income tax expense was $14.8 million, of which $14.2 was deferred income tax expense and $0.6 million was current income tax expense. This compares to net loss before tax of $5.2 million and an income tax recovery of $0.9 million in Q1 2021. Q1 2022 net income was $56.9 million, or $0.50 per basic share and $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net loss of ($4.3) million, or ($0.04) per basic share and ($0.04) per diluted share in Q1 2021.

Cash used in operations for Q1 2022 was ($9.2) million compared to ($5.9) million in Q1 2021. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $60.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $72.6 million at December 31, 2021. Working capital at March 31, 2022, was $176.9 million compared to $105.1 million at December 31, 2021. A significant portion of the accounts receivable outstanding at March 31, 2022, were collected subsequent to quarter-end.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios

Quarterhill uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition, and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use the non-IFRS financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net (loss) income adjusted for (i) income taxes, (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) other charges and other on-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) stock-based compensation; (vii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (viii) other income which includes equity in earnings from joint ventures, and (ix) dividends received from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net loss and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as measure of liquidity. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is Net (loss) income.

Adjusted EBITDA per share – Non-IFRS ratio

Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the basic weighted average of common shares. Adjusted EBITDA per share is used by our management and investors to analyze cash generated by Quarterhill on a per share basis. The most comparable IFRS measure is earnings per share.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company (b) are not disclosed in the financial statement of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios.

Key supplementary measures disclosed are as follows:

Gross margin %

Calculated as gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Working capital

Calculated as total current assets minus total current liabilities.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding Quarterhill and its business. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quarterhill, including: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"); the severity of the disease; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets and any resulting impact on Quarterhill and/or its business. Other factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 20, 2022 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "AIF"). In addition, readers are also urged to review the additional risk factors disclosed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis for our three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 filed today on www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterhill Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)













Three months ended March 31,



2022

2021 Revenues







Licensing

$ 130,738

$ 7,848 Intelligent Transportation Systems

37,767

11,468



168,505

19,316 Direct cost of revenues







Licensing

48,703

5,869 Intelligent Transportation Systems

27,146

6,829



75,849

12,698 Gross profit

92,656

6,618 Operating expenses







Depreciation of right-of-use assets

568

279 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

529

233 Amortization of intangible assets

6,342

4,487 Selling, general and administrative expenses

13,647

7,056 Research and development expenses

640

394 Other charges

96

39



21,822

12,488 Results from operations

70,834

(5,870) Finance income

(404)

(21) Finance expense

3,049

69 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

550

(125) Other income

(4,021)

(630) Income (loss) before taxes

71,660

(5,163)









Current income tax expense

602

544 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

14,157

(1,420) Income tax expense (recovery)

14,759

(876)









Net income (loss)

$ 56,901

$ (4,287)









Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified subsequently to

net income (loss):







Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,938)

(3,734) Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 52,963

$ (8,021)









Net income (loss) per share







Basic

$ 0.50

$ (0.04) Diluted

$ 0.44

$ (0.04)

Quarterhill Inc.







Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)



(in thousands and in Canadian dollars)

















As at

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 58,662

$ 70,746 Short-term investments

1,550

1,851 Restricted short-term investments

3,047

3,095 Accounts receivable

158,057

30,176 Unbilled revenue

28,100

35,926 Income taxes recoverable

418

385 Inventories (net of obsolescence)

13,508

13,731 Prepaid expenses and deposits

5,662

5,192



269,004

161,102 Non-current assets







Accounts receivable

497

505 Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,263

945 Right-of-use assets, net

7,067

7,761 Property, plant and equipment, net

5,376

5,694 Intangible assets, net

143,276

151,355 Investment in joint venture

7,911

7,458 Deferred compensation asset

1,501

1,524 Deferred income tax assets

22,878

37,786 Goodwill

52,189

53,065



241,958

266,093 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 510,962

$ 427,195









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

78,025

42,008 Income taxes payable

649

700 Current portion of lease liabilities

2,009

2,166 Current portion of deferred revenue

8,336

7,989 Current portion of long-term debt

3,132

3,181



92,151

56,044 Non-current liabilities







Deferred revenue

2,429

2,839 Long-term lease liabilities

5,114

5,626 Long-term debt

57,332

58,968 Convertible debentures

46,597

45,959 Derivative liability

6,809

9,441 Deferred compensation liability

1,329

1,350 Deferred income tax liabilities

5,677

5,852



125,287

130,035 TOTAL LIABILITIES

217,438

186,079









Shareholders' equity







Capital stock

544,546

544,345 Contributed surplus

50,589

49,937 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(3,794)

144 Deficit

(297,817)

(353,310)



293,524

241,116 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 510,962

$ 427,195

Quarterhill Inc.







Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands and in Canadian Dollars)













Three months ended March 31,



2022

2021 Cash used in operations







Net income (loss)

$ 56,901

$ (4,287) Non-cash items







Stock-based compensation expense

729

424 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

568

279 Interest expense on lease liabilities

—

50 Depreciation and amortization

6,871

4,720 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

550

(96) Other income

(1,459)

(630) Loss on disposal of intangible assets

—

53 Loss on disposal of assets

70

— Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

14,157

(1,420) Embedded derivatives

(217)

6 Gain from change in fair value of derivative liability

(2,632)

— Changes in non-cash working capital balances

(84,740)

(4,973) Net cash used in operating activities

(9,202)

(5,874) Financing







Dividends paid

(1,408)

(1,381) Payment of lease liabilities

(512)

(293) Repayment of long-term debt

(783)

— Repurchase of shares for cancellation

—

(324) Common shares issued for cash on the exercise of options

124

177 Net cash used in financing activities

(2,579)

(1,821) Investing







Proceeds from short-term investments

301

— Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

211

— Purchase of property, plant and equipment

—

(37) Purchase of intangible assets

(542)

— Net cash used in investing activities

(30)

(37) Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currencies

(273)

(1,531) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(12,084)

(9,263) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of

70,746

135,700 Cash and cash equivalents, end of

$ 58,662

$ 126,437

Quarterhill Inc.









Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Equity (Unaudited) (in thousands and in Canadian dollars)













Capital Stock Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Deficit Total

Shareholders'

Equity January 1, 2021 $ 547,537 $ 46,250 $ 3,581 $ (325,438) $ 271,930











Net loss — — — (4,287) (4,287) Repurchase of shares for cancellation (641) 317 — — (324) Other comprehensive loss — — (3,734) — (3,734) Stock-based compensation expense — 424 — — 424 Exercise of options 251 (74) — — 177 Common shares issued from restricted stock units 124 — — — 124 Common shares issued from performance stock units 12 (12) — — — Dividends declared — — — (1,432) (1,432) March 31, 2021 $ 547,283 $ 46,905 $ (153) $ (331,157) $ 262,878











January 1, 2022 $ 544,345 $ 49,937 $ 144 $ (353,310) $ 241,116











Net income — — — 56,901 56,901 Other comprehensive loss — — (3,938) — (3,938) Stock-based compensation expense — 729 — — 729 Exercise of stock options 201 (77) — — 124 Dividends declared — — — (1,408) (1,408) March 31, 2022 $ 544,546 $ 50,589 $ (3,794) $ (297,817) $ 293,524

Quarterhill Inc.













Reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



(in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)





















Three months ended March 31,





2022

2021





$ Per Share

$ Per Share



Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ 56,901 $ 0.50

$ (4,287) $ (0.04)



Adjusted for:













Income tax (recovery) expense 14,759 0.13

(876) (0.01)



Foreign exchange (gain) loss 550 —

(125) —



Finance expense, net 2,645 0.03

48 —



Other charges 96 —

39 —



Depreciation and amortization 7,439 0.06

4,999 0.05



Stock based compensation expense 729 0.01

424 0.01



Other income (4,021) (0.04)

(630) (0.01)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,098 $ 0.69

$ (408) $ 0.00



















Weighted average number of Common Shares













Basic

113,915,298



114,408,320





1 Please refer to the Adjusted EBITDA Non- IFRS Financial Measures section for further information.

2 Please refer to the Supplementary Financial Measures for further information.

