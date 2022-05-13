Baidu to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 26, 2022

Baidu to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 26, 2022

BEIJING, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the First Quarter 2022 ended March 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on May 26, 2022. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 26, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on May 26, 2022, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

For pre-registration, please click:

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "3917105".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on Nasdaq under "BIDU" and the HKEX under "9888." One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

