Media Alert: Marvell to Present Vision for Transforming Cloud Data Centers with CXL at Webinar Hosted by J.P. Morgan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced the details of its participation in a webinar hosted by J.P. Morgan to address how Compute Express Link™ (CXL™), an industry standard for connecting processors, accelerators and memory, will facilitate new cloud data center architectures with improved scale, flexibility and performance.

Webinar Title: Marvell's Vision for Transforming Cloud Data Centers with CXL

When: Tuesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. Pacific time/1 p.m. Eastern time

Description:

This webinar will address the fundamentals of CXL technology and its role in bringing new levels of performance to power emerging metaverse and next generation AI/ML applications in the cloud. Existing data center server architectures face multiple memory scaling challenges and lack the ability to compose resources efficiently. Silicon solutions based on CXL, an industry standard for connecting processors, accelerators and memory, will facilitate new cloud architectures with improved scale and flexibility. Marvell brings a unique perspective with the industry's most complete end-to-end data infrastructure silicon portfolio and will share its vision for how CXL will transform cloud data centers across compute, electro-optics, networking, security and storage.

Marvell Presenters:

Dan Christman - Executive Vice President, Storage Products Group

Thad Omura - Vice President, Flash Marketing

Ashish Saran - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

J.P. Morgan Host: Harlan Sur

Semis, Semi Cap Equipment & Tech Hardware Equity Analyst

To Register: https://openexc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P4OTmCWuSTKnaoYDhMyTkg. A video replay will be available here approximately 2-3 hours after the webinar ends.

