ACTX Provides New Solutions to Farmers and Disrupts the Supply Chain to Bring Healthy Food to Where its Needed

Modular hydroponic farms are now available through special partnership

agreements and are designed to be located anywhere - eliminating fuel costs

while boosting food production.

CORONA, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that its innovative modular hydroponic farms can help farmers lower costs and boost production during these trying times.

According to Fox News, "rising fuel prices are hitting some farmers hard." Additionally, there are unprecedented issues with the supply chain, the pandemic, and now the war in Ukraine, which together have made this a very difficult time to be a farmer - or anyone involved with food production.

ACTX has a way to help. The company's innovative Modular Hydroponic Farms can be located virtually anywhere and provide a smart way to grow organic fruits and vegetables without pesticides, herbicides, or risk of contamination. Additionally, the farms require no fuel for tractors or other heavy equipment, and produce more crops with less water per acre than traditional farming.

We Grow 4U

The company also announced a new partnership program that allows farmers, businesses, organizations, and entrepreneurs the ability to own the production, but have the actual growing done by ACTX.

"Even though our systems are automated and easy to operate, many people simply don't want to get their hands dirty (which actually doesn't happen with a hydroponic system) and find it easier to let us do all the work," said Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "Through these partnerships, we do the growing and you own the crop."

Financing is also available, with an astonishingly rapid ROI.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, access to affordable, healthy food is a significant problem impacting 40 million Americans. Large numbers of people live in food deserts, "which contributes to higher diabetes and heart disease rates, increased poverty and lower educational outcomes."

Modular Hydroponic Farms can help solve this problem by giving community groups the ability to grow organic food locally, where it is most needed.

"Food must be protected and prioritized as a human right," Heldoorn said. "Governments, the private sector, entrepreneurs, schools, community groups, farmers, foundations and even grocery stores should be prioritizing the deployment of portable farming systems to drive the shift toward a more sustainable, resilient global food system."

The Modular Farm can be set up in a matter of days, and is much less labor-intensive than traditional farming. Automation software controls the environment, nutrition and hydration levels; and enables farmers to remotely monitor the conditions.

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies, or Modular Hydroponic Farms, to find out more about the Grow4U partnerships, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

