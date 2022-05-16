Reaction Biology Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team with Key Appointments in Commercial and Human Resources Functions

~ Alan Findlater Appointed to Chief Commercial Officer ~

~ Emily Doyle Appointed to Chief People Officer ~

MALVERN, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Biology ("Reaction" or the "Company"), an industry- leading provider of drug discovery services, today announced the expansion of its Executive Leadership team with the appointments of Alan Findlater to the position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Emily Doyle to the position of Chief People Officer (CPO). Mr. Findlater and Ms. Doyle will also serve as members of the Executive Committee, effective immediately. These new appointments strengthen Reaction's commercial and human resources functional areas.

"On behalf of the Executive Committee, we are incredibly pleased to welcome Alan and Emily to the Reaction Biology executive leadership team. Their collective experiences in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries will be instrumental as we work to align our evolving business and people strategy," said John H. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Reaction Biology. "In these newly created roles, Alan and Emily will help to build integrated commercial strategies and a high-performing culture that will support Reaction through its next phase of development."

Alan Findlater brings more than 25 years of senior commercial and global marketing leadership in the life sciences, drug discovery, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries to Reaction. In this new role, Mr. Findlater will help to drive and support the Company's strategic commercial objectives, integrated commercial architecture, and oversee the business development, client services, and sales functions. Prior to joining Reaction, Mr. Findlater was most recently CCO of BioIVT, responsible for building the global commercial strategy and leading global sales, marketing, and commercial services teams in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific. He also previously served as CCO at Vium Inc., Executive Director, Global Business Development and Safety Assessment, Discovery, and Research Models and Executive Director, Corporate Development at Charles River Laboratories, and as CCO at WIL Research Laboratories. He has served in many senior leadership roles in sales, client services, and business development through the course of his career and has extensive experience representing multiple global life sciences products and services at dispersed sites, commercial leadership of M&A programs, strategic partnership building, and global commercial and marketing team leadership. Earlier in his career, Mr. Findlater held roles of increasing seniority in the areas of early pharmaceutical development and global clinical pharmacology at leading organizations such as Covance Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson (Medical Device Division and at Ethicon) and Smith and Nephew Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Findlater holds an MBA from the University of Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom (UK), a diploma and certificate in marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK, as well as a BS, Chemistry, from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK.

"Reaction Biology is at an important phase of its growth and evolution as a discovery partner of choice," said Alan Findlater, Chief Commercial Officer of Reaction Biology. "I look forward to bringing my commercial and global marketing leadership experience to support the Company's commercial and business development strategy and its vision to accelerate the enhancement and extension of human lives through advancing drug discovery innovation."

Emily Doyle brings more than 20 years of human resources, organizational development, and talent acquisition in the biopharmaceutical industry to Reaction. Ms. Doyle will help strengthen the Company's dynamic culture of innovation and will be responsible for overseeing Reaction's people strategy, including talent acquisition and administration, leadership development, compensation and benefits, and diversity and inclusion. Prior to joining Reaction, she was most recently Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Inzen Therapeutics, and previously served as Strongbridge BioPharma's Chief Human Resource Officer and was responsible for talent development, culture building, and aligning internal communication and employee engagement strategy. Prior to joining Strongbridge in 2019, she held senior positions as Vice President of Global Human Resources at Globus Medical Inc., and Head of Human Resources (HR) for AstraZeneca's diabetes franchise. She held progressively responsible roles in HR, sales, and commercial learning at Shire Pharmaceuticals before joining AstraZeneca. Emily holds a BS in healthcare management from Metropolitan State University of Denver and is pursuing an MBA from LaSalle University.

"I am delighted to join Reaction Biology at such a critical time for the organization and look forward to cultivating and nurturing top talent in the industry that will contribute to the Company's continued growth," said Emily Doyle, Chief People Officer of Reaction Biology. "Reaction's leadership team is deeply committed to fostering a collaborative and inclusive workplace culture, in which the entire team is connected to a mission of delivering superior, cutting-edge science in the area of drug discovery services, which ultimately benefits patients living with cancer and other serious diseases."

About Reaction Biology

Founded in 2001, Reaction is a contract research organization (CRO) that provides a full suite of drug discovery services to over 1,800 biopharmaceutical customers worldwide. Reaction's capabilities include functional biochemical assays, compound screening, a wide range of mechanistic and biophysical studies, and an extensive array of cell-based assays. Reaction maintains one of the largest panels of kinase assays in the world with over 750 unique assays. The Company performs over 5,000 client projects annually with its over 2,000 validated assays. The Company has lab facilities in Malvern, PA, and Freiburg, Germany, with approximately 150 employees.

Contact:

Elixir Health Public Relations

Lindsay Rocco

+1 862-596-1304

lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Reaction Biology