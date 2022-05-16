Santa Clara Aquamaids Offers Unique Swimming Programs that are Designed and Taught by Award-Winning Athletes and Coaches

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Clara Aquamaids is pleased to announce that they are offering a variety of spring and summer artistic swimming programs for kids. The summer swim camps and lessons will begin in late June 2022.

To learn more about Santa Clara Aquamaids and why they are the ideal choice for parents who are looking for Bay Area swimming lessons for their children, as well as to check out the schedule and fees, please visit https://aquamaids.org/news/searching-for-bay-area-swimming-lessons-check-out-santa-clara-aquamaids .

"Our unique swimming camps and lessons are designed and taught by award-winning veteran athletes and coaches with decades of experience working with beginners through Olympians," the spokesperson noted, adding that, unlike some other swimming schools that use a "cookie-cutter" approach to swim lessons, the staff at Santa Clara Aquamaids strives to tailor the classes to each student's needs.

"This individualized instruction helps to keep kids swimming and invested in their lessons, ensuring better retention, more polished swimming skills with a 'swim club' feel that builds greater water confidence, camaraderie, and teamwork."

Aquamaid summer camps and lessons are held in Santa Clara, San Jose, and Los Gatos. The goal of the Aquamaids is to share the magic of their sport with the whole community. Their unique, fun, instructional camps review basic swimming skills, introduce various Aquatic sports with an emphasis on Artistic Swimming, incorporate dance, art, and games while building friendships and creating wonderful memories. The Aquamaids are proud to offer a safe, professional aquatic, athletic, artistic, and inspirational experience delivered with enthusiasm.

Camp hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. At the conclusion of the weekly camp, family and friends are invited to watch the live demonstration of skills by the camp participants and a special performance by an Aquamaid artistic swimmer.

About Santa Clara Aquamaids:

Santa Clara Aquamaids has been producing world-class artistic swimmers and Olympic athletes since 1964. Santa Clara Aquamaids is proud to have contributed to the development of artistic swimming worldwide. They offer lessons year-round as well as private and semi-private lessons. For more information, please visit https://aquamaids.org/ .

