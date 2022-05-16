Viatris Publishes Sustainability Report Highlighting 2021 Progress, Achievements and Goals

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global pharmaceutical company, today published its 2021 Sustainability Report, outlining the company's 2021 achievements and progress across key areas including Access and Global Health, Employees, Environmental Stewardship and Community Engagement and including details on Viatris' continued efforts to support employees and their families while maintaining a stable supply of medicines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the report, the company committed to initial company-wide and multi-year goals in three key areas – access, the environment and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). These include providing antiretroviral (ARV) therapy equivalent to a total of 30 million patients, including more than two million children living with HIV/ AIDS, between 2022 and the end of 2025; impacting 100 million patients via healthcare professional education and outreach regarding prevention, diagnosis and treatment options for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and other important chronic conditions to improve outcomes through the NCD Academy by the end of 2025. Viatris has committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 42% by 2030 and reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions covering purchase goods and services, capital goods, fuel and energy related alternatives and upstream transportation and distribution 25% by 2030. The company has also set goals to enhance DE&I in support of attracting, developing and retaining diverse talent and building a more inclusive environment.

"At Viatris, we believe companies can be a force for good. Our colleagues around the world strive to make a positive difference and during our first full year as Viatris, they truly exemplified the power that lies in collaboration, focus and resilience," said Michael Goettler, CEO for Viatris. "We are proud of the strong foundation we have built, the progress we have made and our commitment to acting responsibly as we support providing sustainable access to medicine for patients around the world, regardless of geography or circumstance, while building a simpler, stronger and more focused company."

Here are some of Viatris' key initiatives, progress and accomplishments in 2021, in collaboration with our partners:

Approximately 40% of adults and more than 60% of children being treated for HIV used a Viatris product

More than 80 billion doses of medicine sold across more than 165 countries and territories, reaching approximately 90% of low- and lower-middle-income countries with approximately 7.7 billion doses

Established a formal program for building DE&I, beginning with understanding the current makeup of our workforce to inform how we will embed DE&I throughout the organization, support representation and enhance the employee experience overall

Signed on to the UN Global Compact CEO Water Mandate and UN Women's Empowerment Principles

Approximately 500 million doses of medicines donated across a variety of therapeutic areas by working through a trusted network of partners

"At Viatris, our commitment to access to medicine and supporting resilient healthcare systems by advancing sustainable and responsible operations truly is a collective mission, realized through the dedication of colleagues across the organization," said Lara Ramsburg, Head of Corporate Affairs of Viatris.

Viatris is dedicated to transparent annual reporting on environmental, social and governance matters, continuously working to further enhance its disclosures.

To learn more about how the company partners with stakeholders throughout the globe to address some of the world's most pressing health, environmental and social issues, click here.

