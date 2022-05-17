Bamboo Rose Goes Live with The Vitamin Shoppe to Connect and Optimize Product Development and Sourcing

Bamboo Rose's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Sourcing applications will help the specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company to digitize collaboration and improve data accuracy, standardization, and reusability in the creation of private brand supplement products

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose, the Boston-based multi-enterprise product and supply chain platform, is excited to announce that The Vitamin Shoppe recently went live on the platform. Bamboo Rose will enable the specialty retailer of nutritional products to digitize product development and specification management processes, streamline collaboration across the business partner community, and improve data quality.

The Bamboo Multi-Enterprise Platform (MEP) empowers retailers to efficiently manage the product development process and extends product data directly into packaging, labeling, and regulatory compliance activities. By improving visibility into this process, retailers can accelerate time to market, reduce administrative work, and increase margins.

As part of this digitization initiative, Bamboo Rose will help The Vitamin Shoppe gain the data and tools to accelerate product development, standardize product ingredients and packaging information via validated libraries, and easily generate nutrition labels quickly and effectively.

The PLM application will also bring consistency to product specifications and claims processes through aggregated, accurate data around packaging, cost, brand, department, ingredient restrictions, allergen restrictions, flavors, and servings. Additionally, the platform will connect and improve the complete sourcing process through digital collaboration and vendor management with suppliers and manufacturers.

Since launching in 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe has grown into the premiere global destination for health and wellness solutions, supporting millions of customers annually on their journeys of lifelong wellness. The Vitamin Shoppe offers the largest assortment of vitamin, mineral, and supplement products at retail in the U.S., including national brands and an expanding portfolio of proprietary brands, such as The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete® and TrueYou™.

With Bamboo Rose's Inspection Management capabilities, real-time data about specific formulas and testing protocols will enable The Vitamin Shoppe to perform simple, repeatable inspections in distribution centers to ensure products are packed correctly and maintain product quality standards. The system will also benefit the retailer and its inspection partners by providing historical product inspection data to streamline processes on subsequent orders, reducing the risk of quality or compliance issues and speeding time to market.

"Welcoming The Vitamin Shoppe into the Bamboo Rose community represents an exciting opportunity to support retailers focused on nutritional products as they bring health and wellness to their consumer base across markets," said Chirag Patel, President at Bamboo Rose. "We are thrilled to support this industry leader in streamlining and connecting their product development, sourcing, and inspections processes in close collaboration with their business partners with the shared goal of bringing outstanding products to market."

"Managing development, sourcing, and quality compliance for an expanding portfolio of private brand offerings at scale requires full transparency across teams, partners, and processes," said Andy Laudato, Chief Operating Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe. "Digitizing and standardizing key processes throughout the product lifecycle, from development to product labeling, will help us continue offering the industry-leading quality, innovation, and expertise our brands are known for. We're excited to join the Bamboo Rose platform, gaining access to key data and insights to simplify each stage of product development while accelerating speed to market."

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is the industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product and Supply Chain Platform, connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. The platform features a suite of patented supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, each one supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local retail and e-commerce partners.

