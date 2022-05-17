Education Advanced Acquires Standard for Success

TYLER, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI), a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, announced today the acquisition of Indiana-based Standard for Success (SFS), an independently owned company, founded by teachers, to support educators and administrators with software, services, and solutions.

"Education Advanced and Standard for Success have aligned cultures and a shared sense of purpose," said Education Advanced CEO Dr. Eli Crow. "Together we offer an unparalleled commitment to K-12 education. By joining forces, we will help schools better plan for the future by growing teachers, improving the feedback process, giving time back to administrators, and ensuring students are on the right path to meet their academic goals."

This partnership brings together a vast network of K-12 schools, a strong customer base, and recognized excellence in the EdTech industry. The solutions brought by Standard for Success complement the current EAI product line, which offers tools to streamline operations and increase efficiency for K-12 school districts. The EAI expanded product suite now includes subscription software to help with master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum management, assessment coordination, educator growth, graduation tracking, and program evaluation. Together, Education Advanced and Standard for Success will reach over 5 million students in more than 10,000 schools globally.

"In the detailed internal discussions on how to grow the impact of SFS's products, it became clear that the combined resources of our talents could have a much greater influence together than we could independently," said Standard for Success CEO Todd Whitlock. "The team that Eli has put together is led by educators and that passion for education matched our mantra. I am excited to see what problems this dynamic team can solve for educators and continue to impact the efficiency of the business of 'education' to drive success for students and educators."

Leonis Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Standard for Success. Education Advanced, Inc. is a Serent Capital portfolio company.

About Standard for Success

Recently featured in the Inc 5000 list as the 55th fastest growing company in the Education Sector, Standard For Success is the award-winning provider of education evaluation and feedback software tools and services. Founded in 2011 by former classroom teachers, SFS is now used by educators in 38 states and the District of Columbia as well as schools in Canada, Australia, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Convenient, easy to use and customizable, Standard For Success is quickly becoming the performance and program evaluation tool of choice for educators in schools across the globe while bringing value-added resources to schools to help develop better teachers, better students, and a better world. To learn more, visit https://www.standardforsuccess.com/.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, and Embarc (formerly BYOC). These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country. To learn more, visit https://educationadvanced.com/.

