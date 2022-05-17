Gemspring Capital Acquires GoldenSource

WESTPORT, Conn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired GoldenSource Corp. ("GoldenSource"), a provider of Enterprise Data Management and Master Data Management solutions to financial services companies worldwide.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in New York City, GoldenSource provides software that enables many of the world's largest and most prominent investment banks, asset managers, and capital markets services firms to manage and derive insights from their data in a more streamlined manner. The Company's solutions are built upon its industry-leading data model and allow GoldenSource to manage a wide variety of mission-critical data, including securities, customers, entities, ESG, and other data types. GoldenSource also provides related cloud hosting and managed services to enable ease of implementation and seamless ongoing usage.

GoldenSource CEO John H. Eley commented: "I am proud of what our GoldenSource team has accomplished over the last several years. The company is rapidly growing and profitable, but most importantly we are unified behind the goal of providing superior Enterprise Data Management solutions and services to our global client base. We have significant plans for future product innovation, and are excited to partner with Gemspring to accelerate our growth and to continue to create value for our clients, employees and shareholders."

Aron Grossman, Managing Director at Gemspring, added, "For over three decades, GoldenSource's products and data model have provided the 'source of truth' underlying critical decisions made by the Company's financial services customers. Given increased regulatory reporting requirements and the proliferation and expanding cost of new data sources, we see increased demand for GoldenSource's offerings going forward. We believe there is significant opportunity to build upon GoldenSource's product leadership to address market needs, both organically through increased R&D as well as through strategic acquisitions, and are excited to partner with the GoldenSource team to grow the business."

About GoldenSource

GoldenSource is an independent provider of Enterprise Data Management and Master Data Management solutions to financial services customers worldwide. GoldenSource's offerings enable customers to manage risks, comply with regulatory requirements, and control costs in the middle and back office with a trusted source of complete, consistent information. Its products deliver mission-critical market, reference, customer, position and transaction data to the systems that need it, such as trading, compliance, risk management, settlements, and accounting. Founded in 1984, GoldenSource is headquartered in New York City and has 380 employees across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit: www.thegoldensource.com

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial & insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software & tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact:

