InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Lift/Move Heavy Objects with an ATV/UTV (TRO-565)

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer means of hoisting and relocating heavy objects with any all terrain vehicle," said an inventor, from Pefferlaw, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the WINCH LIFT SYSTEM. My design can be used for yardwork, outdoor activities and a number of other tasks."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to lift and move heavy objects with an ATV or UTV. In doing so, it ensures that hoisted objects can be visually monitored during the moving procedure. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. It also can be used to dislodge other quad vehicles stuck in mud or gravel. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of ATV's and UTV's. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-565, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp