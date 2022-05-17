KanTime and nVoq Partner to Save Clinicians Time and Improve Agency Success Through Streamlined Documentation

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KanTime Healthcare Software , the fastest growing post-acute EMR software in the nation, and nVoq , a HIPAA & PCI-DSS compliant, cloud-based speech recognition platform, have formed a partnership that will enable KanTime's home health and hospice customers to more efficiently complete documentation by accurately and automatically converting speech to text during patient visits.

Post-acute providers are facing increased challenges from clinician burnout . Typing documentation adds hours to the workday and limits the clinical context that can be captured in a narrative note. With the addition of nVoq's speech recognition solutions, KanTime customers will be able to alleviate the documentation burden and provide higher quality narratives that enrich patient records.

Sundar Kannan, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of KanTime expressed:

"KanTime is excited to partner with nVoq and bring their applications to all of KanTime's customers." He shared, "With this partnership, our customers know they are in HIPAA compliance 24/7, while also saving time documenting to focus on delivering quality patient care."

KanTime is an enterprise-based software solution that prides itself on being HIPAA compliant while providing clinicians an easy and efficient way to document proficiently. KanTime customers can now dictate speech to text inside the EMR, thus improving productivity and diminishing late night office hours manually retyping notes into the system.

Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer at nVoq, shared:

"nVoq's speech recognition helps streamline the documentation process, improves clinician productivity, and nearly eliminates off-hours documentation." She stated, "We are excited to partner with KanTime to bring nVoq solutions to the front-line clinicians of home health, hospice, and palliative care."

About KanTime

KanTime Healthcare Software is an American healthcare technology company that is the fastest-growing post-acute software provider in the nation, with over 900,000 patients, 210,000 users, $12.9B in processed claims, and 70M annual visits. We provide cloud-based enterprise software to home health , hospice , pediatric , private duty , palliative , and consumer-directed services agencies. KanTime helps agencies improve clinical compliance, increase operations efficiency, and achieve financial success.

KanTime works seamlessly on any point of care device, be it iOS, Android, or Windows-based, both online and offline. Additionally, KanTime offers robust business intelligence tools that allow upper-level management to drill down into various clinical, financial, and operational KPIs and act accordingly.

About nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement. For more information, call Kristen Ayers, Director of Marketing at 303-304-7021

