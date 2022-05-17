Kepler Capital Acquires Majority Ownership of Service Station Vending Equipment to Accelerate Growth and Build a National Platform

ELMONT, NY, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kepler Capital Limited Partnership ("Kepler") is pleased to announce that it has completed its seventh acquisition, acquiring majority ownership of Service Station Vending Equipment, Inc. ("SSVE"). SSVE, which is headquartered in Elmont, NY, manufactures, maintains, and services tire inflation air and vacuum vending machines. With a fleet of 4,000 machines throughout New York state, New Jersey, Maryland, and several other states, SSVE is the dominant player in the Northeast region.

"We are extraordinarily excited to be partnering with Bill McCabe and the team at SSVE," commented Mathew Burpee, Managing Director of Kepler. "It is no surprise we were attracted to SSVE given they have been the dominant regional player in their industry for over 30 years, have an impressive growth story, and have an exceptional reputation within the market due to their uncompromising commitment to customer service."

Bill McCabe, Founder and President of SSVE, will remain with the company to continue leading the overall growth strategy and oversight of the company. He will remain a minority equity owner, and a be a key part of driving the future success of the business.

"Bill is a pioneer in this industry and we are thrilled that he will remain a key part of the company's leadership team going forward," commented Mathew Burpee. "The air vending industry is highly fragmented and tight-knit, and so we are excited to pursue an aggressive acquisition strategy, looking for other companies who want to join our team, and contribute to building a pre-eminent air vending business, from coast-to-coast."

Bill McCabe commented: "my team and I are excited about the prospect of taking what we have done over nearly four decades and growing nationwide. Mathew and his group have the same dedication to customer service as we do, 'treat every customer as if they are you first customer'. I'd like to think Ken Stein and Adam Stein of Kensington and Company who represented SSVE in this transaction. Ken, Adam and their staff did and amazing job supporting this deal to the finish line."

About Service Station Vending Equipment

SSVE engages in the manufacturing, maintenance servicing of thousands of air and vacuum vending machines throughout the northeast USA. airusa1.com

About Kepler Capital

Kepler is a long-term, growth-focused private equity fund, focused on acquiring exceptional, unique businesses across North America, with a stable, resilient business model, strong leadership team, and long-term growth potential. keplercapital.ca

