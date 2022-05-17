Martin Rathmann Appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Parker Tide Corp.

WASHINGTON , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Tide Corp., provider of professional services and talent to the federal government, appointed Martin Rathmann as chief operating officer (COO). As COO, Rathmann will oversee service delivery and corporate development to support Parker Tide's growing customer base.

Tony Parker, Parker Tide's president and chief executive officer, said, "We are excited that Marty has joined our team. He is passionate about the customer mission, brings deep market knowledge, and has had remarkable success leading business growth and expanding services to customers. Marty will help increase our ability to meet our customers' growing demand for innovation and value."

Rathmann brings over 15 years of experience serving federal customers and most recently served as senior vice president of growth and strategy for GAP Solutions, Inc. During his time as the growth leader for GAP Solutions, he expanded the company's customer base and secured work in new markets, catalyzing its transformation to a large business. His expertise includes managing diverse business portfolios and delivering professional services and workforce solutions for large-scale programs nationwide.

"Parker Tide has earned its reputation for being a reliable service provider with a great team and culture. I am thrilled to serve with this talented workforce as we fulfill our purpose to share responsibility for the customer mission. Our team's customer focus will fuel our growth, drive innovation, and enable us to succeed in this dynamic market," said Rathmann.

About Parker Tide

Parker Tide is a leading provider talent and process optimization to the federal government with nationwide capabilities. For over 20 years, Parker Tide has provided professional services, specializing in human capital, business operations, and security solutions.

