SEND A SWEET BIRTHDAY WISH WITH MEGHAN TRAINOR'S PERSONALIZED VERSION OF HER HIT SONG "ALL ABOUT THAT BASS" IN NEW SMASHUP® VIDEO ECARD FROM AMERICAN GREETINGS

Meghan Trainor's New Parody "All About That Cake" Offers a Fun and Customizable Birthday Message

CLEVELAND, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the best part of a birthday celebration? Well, the cake of course. And in American Greetings latest SmashUp® video ecard, that sentiment is heard far and wide by none other than GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter, Meghan Trainor. Trainor's award-winning song "All About That Bass" lyrics were updated to "All About That Cake" in this new SmashUp, making it a treat for all who receive it.

AMERICAN GREETINGS FEATURES GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING SINGER-SONGWRITER, MEGHAN TRAINOR IN NEWEST SMASHUP® CUSTOMIZED VIDEO ECARD (PRNewswire)

In the video, Trainor comes ready to party in a pink outfit decked out in bows, candy and a cupcake headband. The video feels like a true celebration, with a bright background, colorful balloons, a 12 ft. stand mixer and of course, plenty of personalized cakes. A life-sized, dancing cake is hilariously seen as one of Trainor's dance partners throughout.

The SmashUp is available now to a global audience through the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites, as well as through the SmashUps and Blue Mountain ecards apps for iPhone and Android. The cherry on top is that the message can be personalized for just about anyone, with more than 1,000 recipient names to choose from.

"It was an absolute joy working with Meghan on her SmashUp," said Rob Matousek , Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "The bright and vibrant set reflects her wonderful attitude and energy. "All About That Bass" and the music video are so well known that everyone who sends and receives this SmashUp will instantly feel connected to it."

"This is the coolest career moment for me because I get to be a part of so many birthday celebrations," says Trainor. "It's a huge honor and I can't stop smiling thinking about it."

SmashUps are available on www.americangreetings.com, www.bluemountain.com, and on the SmashUps apps for iPhone and Android and on the Blue Mountain ecard apps for iPhone and Android. They can be shared via email, text or on social media. Users can sign up for a monthly, yearly or two-year American Greetings account to have the ability to send an unlimited number of SmashUps over the course of their membership period. Membership costs range from $6.99-$39.99, depending on the length of membership. Follow SmashUps on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ShareSmashUps

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps®, justWink™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit www.americangreetings.com/corporate.

ABOUT MEGHAN TRAINOR:

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom for two seasons and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, and Olly Murs. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice To Meet Ya" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath]. At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single "White Christmas." Trainor began 2021 by penning a deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment for a cross-platform partnership. Last fall, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin' On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. Meghan is currently in the studio working on her fourth album.

