SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LAUNCHES WANNA GET AWAY PLUS, A NEW FARE INTRODUCING TRANSFERABLE FLIGHT CREDITS AND MORE FLEXIBILITY

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announces the launch of Wanna Get Away Plus™, a new fare product that adds more flexibility, options, and rewards to the carrier's fare lineup. Customers can now book a Wanna Get Away Plus fare for all travel on Southwest.com and the Southwest Airlines® app.

"As travelers increasingly return to the sky, we know that added flexibility and greater choice is more important to our Customers than ever before," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing, Loyalty, & Products for Southwest Airlines. "With Wanna Get Away Plus, we're thrilled to offer a new low-fare product that enhances Southwest's fare lineup and provides more options for our Customers, while maintaining all of the benefits our Customers know and love about our existing fares, and even adding some new ones."





More Flexibility

In addition to the benefits offered on all Southwest fares, including two free checked bags1, no change fees2, and free TV/movies/messaging3, Wanna Get Away Plus offers transferable flight credit, a new benefit that enables Customers to transfer an eligible unused flight credit to another traveler for future use.4

Wanna Get Away Plus provides more flexibility through same-day confirmed change and same-day standby5, allowing Customers to make same-day changes to a flight with no price difference in the base fare. Additionally, Customers have more earning power than Wanna Get Away fares with 8X Rapid Rewards® points.

More Perks

Southwest is also enhancing benefits to its Anytime and Business Select® fares. These fares now have the same transferable flight credit benefit as Wanna Get Away Plus, and Anytime fares now gain EarlyBird Check-In6, Priority Lane7, and Express Lane8 benefits. Tier Members (A-List /A-List Preferred Customers) now receive same-day confirmed change in addition to same-day standby9.

And that's not all. Customers who previously purchased tickets for travel on or after May 17, 2022, experience the new benefits too. This means all Business Select and Anytime tickets automatically receive these perks, and Wanna Get Away® ticket holders can now upgrade to Wanna Get Away Plus10.

Check out Southwest's new fare lineup at Southwest.com/WannaGetAwayPlus.

Weight and size limits apply Fare difference may apply (Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer. Where available. Only allows access to iMessage and WhatsApp (must be downloaded before the flight. Due to licensing restrictions, on WiFi-enabled flights, Free Live TV and iHeartRadio may not be available for the full duration of the flight.) Both must be Rapid Rewards Members and only one transfer is permitted. The expiration date is up to12 months from the date the ticket was booked. For bookings made through a Southwest™ Business channel, there is a limitation to transfer only between employees within the organization. Same-day change/Same-day standby: For same-day changes, a confirmed seat, if there's an open seat on a different flight on the same day as your original flight and it's between the same cities, you can book a confirmed seat on the new flight free of airline charges. If there isn't an open seat, ask a Southwest Gate Agent to add you to the same-day standby list. If there are any government taxes and fees associated with these itinerary changes, you will be required to pay those. Your original boarding position is not guaranteed. For both the same-day change and same-day standby benefits, you must change your flight or request to be added to the same-day standby list at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of your original flight or the no-show policy will apply. For Anytime fares purchased between 36 and 24 hours, the boarding position assignment process has begun so this may impact the boarding position assigned to you. Benefit not available if flight departure is within 24 hours of your flight's scheduled departure. In an irregular operation situation, the boarding position is not guaranteed. Where available. Where available If there's an open seat on a different flight that departs on the same calendar day as your original flight and it's between the same cities, you can get a seat on the new flight free of airline charges. If there isn't an open seat on this different flight, you can ask a Southwest Gate Agent to add you to the same-day standby list for a flight between the same city pairs that departs on the same calendar day prior to your originally scheduled flight, and you will receive a message if you are cleared on the flight. For both the same-day change and same-day standby benefits, you must change your flight or request to be added to the same-day standby list at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of your original flight or the no show policy will apply. Based on the flight status contact preference selected during booking, the message regarding your standby status will be an email or text message with a link to access the boarding pass via the Southwest App, mobile web, or you can visit a Southwest Gate Agent to print off the boarding pass. If there are any government taxes and fees associated with these itinerary changes, you will be required to pay those. Your original boarding position is not guaranteed. Important: These benefits are available only by seeing a Southwest Gate Agent or calling 1-800-FLY-SWA. If you change your flight through any other channel or to a flight that does not meet the requirements outlined above, you will be responsible for the difference in price. If an A-List or A-List Preferred Member is traveling on a multiple-Passenger reservation, same-day standby and same-day change will not be provided for non-A-List or non-A-List Preferred Members in the same reservation. For A-List and A-List Preferred Members who have also qualified for a Companion Pass®, A-List and A-List Preferred benefits are not available to the Companion unless the Companion is also an A-List or A-List Preferred Member. A fare difference will apply.

