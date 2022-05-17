SPONSORUNITED EXPANDS LEADERSHIP WITH FIRST-EVER CMO HIRE, MICHELLE HARMON-MADSEN

STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SponsorUnited announced that industry leader Michelle Harmon-Madsen will join the company as their first Chief Marketing Officer. For more than 25 years, she has led marketing and business transformation at industry-leading companies, where she was known for launching and building customer-centric businesses and new revenue streams.

SponsorUnited Expands Leadership With First-Ever CMO, Michelle Harmon-Madsen

She joins SponsorUnited after most recently serving as Chief Marketing Officer at AccuWeather. She has also held roles as Executive Vice President, Marketing for ShopperX Lab and Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships for FreshDirect, and Vice President of Branded Entertainment for 19 Entertainment, where she led sponsorships for 'American Idol' and 'So You Think You Can Dance.'

"At this stage of our growth, with nearly 1,000 organizations using SponsorUnited to power their sales and marketing efforts, it's more important than ever for marketers, sponsorship and advertising executives across sports and entertainment globally to become aware of the platform's transformative capabilities," said Bob Lynch, President and Founder of SponsorUnited. "We're absolutely thrilled to have someone of Michelle's caliber, with an extensive brand, media, and entertainment background to drive our vision and aggressive growth goals."

About SponsorUnited

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform. SponsorUnited enables brands, agencies, and properties to partner intelligently by connecting the entire partnership ecosystem through the most comprehensive data available anywhere. Over 10M images, 10M assets, 700K deals, 200K brands, 22K properties—across sports, media, music and events in the SaaS database. For more information, visit sponsorunited.com.

