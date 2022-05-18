Blockworks Unveils Blockworks Research, a Crypto Research and Data Platform for Investors

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockworks , a leading digital asset and financial media brand, today announced the launch of Blockworks Research , a powerful crypto research platform for investors, executives and builders. As the asset class grows, there is a huge need for better research and data than what is currently available to investors. Blockworks Research will fill this gap, providing much needed research, data, governance updates, tokenomics, and asset models all in one place.

Blockwork Research was first unveiled at Permissionless , Blockworks' 7,000+ person flagship conference, with holders of Blockworks' NFT project, Permies, receiving special access to the tool.

"As this asset class grows, investors will demand better research and data than what currently exists. Our goal is to make Blockworks Research the most powerful research and data platform in crypto," said Blockworks Co-founder Jason Yanowitz. "Most importantly, Blockworks Research is a community – a place to learn about crypto with other crypto power users."

With the extraordinary growth in the crypto industry, the Blockworks Research platform consolidates the essential information in one place. The Blockworks Research team is composed of protocol and sector specific analysts who will leverage real-time data and protocol-level governance to bring world-class insights to help investors build their strategies. Members will get premier access to a comprehensive data and research platform with features including a morning briefing, exclusive corporate access into key companies, governance updates, tokenomics analysis, analyst calls, fund overviews, and more.

"Blockworks is the only crypto-native information source that also speaks to traditional investors." said Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise. "It's in-depth insights without the jargon. As CIO of a crypto asset manager, I find it invaluable."

Blockworks Research marks the latest step in Blockworks' continued growth, with the company doubling in size in the first half of 2022. To learn more about Blockworks Research, visit blockworks.co/get-research .

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a global financial media brand that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets and web3 to millions of investors. Blockwork's editorial content, research, newsletters and podcasts provide expert analysis to help investors navigate the markets. With events like Permissionless and the Digital Asset Summit, Blockworks creates space for innovators to build the future of the global economy.

Contact: researchsupport@blockwork.co

View original content:

SOURCE Blockworks