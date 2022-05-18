Clio Funding Law Firms to Break Free of Outdated Tech with Unprecedented Offer

For a limited time, Clio is crediting up to six free months of their leading legal technology to make the switch from outdated, expensive, and cumbersome solutions easier



BURNABY, BC, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Clio , the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, is making it easier for lawyers to break free from long-term contracts with restrictive, outdated, and cumbersome legal practice management solutions in an unprecedented offer to law firms.

From now until July 31st, 2022, law firms who are unhappy using antiquated legal practice management software can reach out to Clio to help cover the remaining cost of their contract—with a credit of up to 6 months of free Clio software*. To make the switch even easier, Clio is also offering free data migration services, dedicated onboarding, and training.

"The legal industry is fraught with technology that is encumbering legal professionals instead of making their jobs easier," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "Outdated technology is making it more burdensome to work with clients and more costly to run a firm. At Clio, we say "enough is enough," and are committed to providing legal professionals the technology they deserve. We do this knowing that great technology can aid in making access to justice more approachable and affordable."

With Clio, legal professionals can benefit from the first and only centralized cloud-based solution built specifically for law firms and take advantage of award-winning customer support 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. Clio continues to innovate, constantly delivering new features that help legal professionals meet the needs of their clients.

"There is a general perception that the legal profession is slow to adopt technology, but we know that when the right technology is available, that solves for the right things, the transition is seamless," said Jack. "It's time to move to a solution that works for you, not against you."

Emerging from a massive wave of technology adoption, it's critical law firms implement effective technology infrastructure if they want to grow and remain competitive. As uncovered in the 2021 Legal Trends Report , legal professionals were more inclined to spend on practice management software rather than office space—a clear indication of the important role technology plays in delivering legal services.

70% of growing law firms see investment into legal practice management as a priority expenditure for their law firm.

2021 Legal Trends Report

Clio has a fundamental belief that law firms deserve the right tools to do their work without compromise. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio to manage firm operations, improve client experiences, streamline billing and payments, and automate legal documents. Clio saves lawyers time and makes it easier for them to best serve their clients.

To learn more about this limited offer, visit clio.com/break-free .

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms— to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products—Clio Manage, Clio Grow, and Lawyaw—to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world. Learn more at clio.com.

*Limited time offer. Offer is only valid for new Subscribers to Clio Services. New Subscribers are those Subscribers, who at the time of taking advantage of the offer, do not already have an active subscription to a Clio product or service. New Subscribers must purchase an annual subscription to Clio Manage at Essentials, Advanced, or Complete level between May 18 and July 31, 2022. New Subscribers may be required to submit proof of an existing contract with a current Legal Practice Management Software Provider, and must have at least 3 months remaining. Eligible purchases will receive a one-time discount, whose value will vary between the equivalent of 30 days to 180 days worth of Clio Services. This one-time discount will be based on the remaining value of your existing contract with your current legal practice management software provider. Purchases made prior to speaking with a Clio sales representative shall not be eligible for this discount. This discount may not be combined with any other offer, except existing member benefit discounts. All of Clio Services will still be subject to the terms of service located at clio.com/tos .

