Go Global with Shoplazza's New Brand Voice

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shoplazza is proud to launch its new identity as the company refreshes its look to the global market. The previous brand identity, the logo, and the look have accompanied Shoplazza through the last five fruitful years. Also, they witnessed the birth and the growth of Shoplazza with its 360,000+ merchants, global investors, and worldwide partners.

As Shoplazza is marching toward the global market, its featured cross-border eCommerce store building technology is widely recognized. To embrace a more diversified market and audience profile, Shoplazza needs to change with the times. That said, a change is inevitable and imperative to help the global market understand who this company is. But the backbone of Shoplazza remains the same.

Shoplazza's previous logo was created during the exponential growth period, sending out a message that Shoplazza always opens its door to merchants, partners, investors, and employees. This time, the company concludes all the concepts and core strategies that supported the most fundamental operation and management style through various angles and perceptions.

A more succinct expression of a brand's core strategy and philosophy is concluded, 'Open to More .' Shoplazza continues its open-collaboration strategy with the merchants, partners, investors, and employees. The gene and character of the brand are more distinctive than ever. The root of Shoplazza's success lies at the center of its open strategy of collaborating with partners and creating value for the merchants.

What is a brand?

"Brand" is a jargon that people always talks about. But rarely can it be explained. Therefore, Shoplazza is defining it this time as an instinct, a gut feeling, an immediate reaction to a brand.

How does the company express itself as Shoplazza?

Shoplazza's new brand identity is expressed across different mediums. A brand new launched home website, as well as an award-winning admin console where the merchants can build and command the online store from one place.

Its new logo and brand tone also extend to all social media platforms and partners' web pages. Once you type 'Shoplazza' into the search engine, Voilà! New Shoplazza awaits you.

How does Shoplazza share the brand voices?

Shoplazza continues to voice out not just for spreading the words of its featured product and service, but also for the merchants, partners, investors, and employees. Therefore, the audiences from any part of the world will be able to get to know the Shoplazza people, the most invaluable assets to the brand, via different channels. Audiences may read various topics from Shoplazza blog, where the company continues to offer from-the-trench insights, brand voices, and peoples' stories so that the market may know it better.

"My brand grows global with Shoplazza"

Shoplazza has catered to many new startup businesses while growing and expanding the business scope and its merchants. Its featured DTC services have been lifetime partners to many of Shoplazza's high-valued merchants. Shoplazza started from a less than 10 people's team, now scaling up to more than 350 employees across different global offices. The company understands not just the labor pain but also the growing one. Therefore, Shoplazza knows profoundly how to accompany its clients with each step along their business journey. The company is extending its excellent services to serve more startups and small to medium businesses with its barrier-free online store building cloud.

Shoplazza becomes Shoplazza

To create a brand that would take Shoplazza into the future—and show the world who it really is—the company wanted to tie together these three areas.

Having a consistent voice across the whole brand is how the company can build trust. Trust is not a writing principle, but it's created when using principles to help the brand communicate with its audiences.

Keeping the tone of voice consistent and checking communication against these principles is vital in building trust with its merchants. Being engaging, bold, and considered in all messaging will establish a clear voice for Shoplazza.

The logo

The logo is iconic and is a bold and distinct representation of Shoplazza. The following guidance ensures it always looks its best.

The Icon

The icon represents the growth and endless possibilities when using Shoplazza. The two shapes from its brand language come together to create the S.

The Color

The colors help Shoplazza stand out. The palette is bold and expressive, with built-in flexibility to suit a wide variety of applications.

Primary color

Red is Shoplazza's primary color. Its Red is bold and vibrant, capturing audiences' attention and creating a distinct and memorable look for its brand.

Secondary color

Its secondary colors include Cobalt, Ice, Peach, Cream, Grey, Black, and White. These colors compliment and contrast its primary Red to build a rich and exciting world of colors for Shoplazza.

To live its brand—and for people to feel proud of Shoplazza—Shoplazza knows it has to continue to provide the best the company can to the merchants, and continue to give back in its efforts toward win-win strategies for small business owners. And always stay true to the vision and values that guide Shoplazza.

Now, Shoplazza is proud to say it finally has something that fits. It has built a brand that the company hopse inspire people to act through passion and empathy and the one that brings actual changes to you and your loved families.

