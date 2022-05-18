Jennifer Keller named to 2022 list of "California's Top Women Lawyers"

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller, a nationally promi­nent attorney at Keller/Anderle LLP in Irvine, has been named to the list of "Top Women Lawyers of 2022," as selected by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals. This is the thirteenth time Keller has been selected for the Top Women Lawyers award.

The Daily Journal list is devoted to honoring excellent lawyering and leadership skills among women attorneys in California, seeking to recognize work that is having a broad impact on the community, nation and society.

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Chambers USA and Chambers Global rank her among the top commercial litigators in the nation, quoting sources who describe Jennifer as "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. The Legal 500, among the most prestigious international legal directories, recommends Jennifer as one of just 63 "leading trial lawyers" in the U.S. Jennifer is a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. Benchmark Litigation lists her as one of the "Top 100 Trial Attorneys in America." The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals have ranked her as a "Top 100 Lawyer in California" since 2011. In three separate years, in starkly different subjects, Jennifer's trial victories have led to California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards for extraordinary achievements in litigation.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including Trials, Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property, Securities, Real Estate Litigation, Legal Malpractice, Antitrust, Insurance Recovery/Bad Faith, White Collar Criminal Defense, and Entertainment/Sports. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company business cases is that both name partners are women and the firm is women-owned.

